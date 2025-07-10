Ryan Stirk in action against Matlock Town. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Summer signing Ryan Stirk says Chesterfield’s style of play was what attracted him to the Spireites.

The 24-year-old rejected a new contract at Walsall to sign for the Blues. The central midfielder helped the Saddlers finish fourth in League Two last season, beating Town twice in the play-off semi-finals, before losing in the final at Wembley to AFC Wimbledon.

Walsall’s physical, direct and out-of-possession style brought them a lot of success last season but Stirk is looking forward to being part of Chesterfield’s easier-on-the-eye approach.

"I found out (about the interest) as soon as the season was finished,” he said. “As soon as I spoke to the gaffer, it was something I wanted to get done straight away. It was great speaking to him. His ambitions suited mine, what I want to do in my career, so it was an easy decision for me.

"The way Chesterfield play football, it suits me to a tee. I felt like I needed to be part of a team like that now. I am nearly 25 now, so nearly the middle of my career, so it was important for me to be a team like this. It suits me perfect and I clicked with the gaffer straight away.”

Stirk, a former Welsh youth international, started his career at Birmingham City and had loans at Mansfield Town and Bromley before signing for Walsall in 2023. He was a regular starter across the last two seasons, making 97 appearances in all competitions.

Stirk’s stats show him to be more of a defensive midfielder, so Chesterfield fans should not expect too many goals from him, although he did nearly get on the scoresheet against Burton Albion in midweek.

Stirk featured in the second-half of the 5-0 win against Burton and struck up an encouraging partnership with fellow new arrival Matt Dibley-Dias.

"That was the first time we have played together,” he added. “It felt like we played together 10 times to me, it was really good. We had a partnership where if one of us went the other one covered and vice versa. For it to be our first time playing together I thought we did well.”