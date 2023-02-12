'Rush of blood' - BT Sport pundits highlight turning point in Chesterfield-Notts County clash
TV pundits said Jeff King’s red card against Notts County ‘turned the game.’
The full-back was sent off just after the hour-mark after collecting his second yellow card with the scoreline level at 1-1 at the time.
King was booked in the first-half for his celebration following Armando Dobra’s equaliser and then for a foul near the halfway line in the second-half.
Minutes after his red card, Adam Chicksen turned in Aaron Nemane’s cross at the far post which proved to be the winner.
Former Ebbsfleet United manager, Kevin Watson, said on BT Sport: “I think the game turned on the sending off for King. I am not sure what he is doing making that tackle on the halfway line. Just let the lad hook it on and get back in your shape. A little bit of a rush of blood to the head. It has turned the game. It was an even game up until that point.”
The Spireites were still well in the game despite having a man less and came in for lots of praise from Notts County boss Luke Williams as well as Watson’s fellow pundit Aaron McLean.
McLean said: “Coming into this game it was always going to be difficult for them. Paul Cook would have wanted to see a spirited performance and they gave that. But what they have done is come up against one of the best, if not the best, teams in the division, and had to do it with 10 men.When it was 11v11 they were very much in the game and it could have gone either way. But when you go down to 10 men against this outfit, you are probably going to come unstuck.”