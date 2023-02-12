'Rush of blood' - BT Sport pundits highlight turning point in Chesterfield-Notts County clash

The full-back was sent off just after the hour-mark after collecting his second yellow card with the scoreline level at 1-1 at the time.

King was booked in the first-half for his celebration following Armando Dobra’s equaliser and then for a foul near the halfway line in the second-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minutes after his red card, Adam Chicksen turned in Aaron Nemane’s cross at the far post which proved to be the winner.

BT Sport pundit Aaron McLean.

Former Ebbsfleet United manager, Kevin Watson, said on BT Sport: “I think the game turned on the sending off for King. I am not sure what he is doing making that tackle on the halfway line. Just let the lad hook it on and get back in your shape. A little bit of a rush of blood to the head. It has turned the game. It was an even game up until that point.”

The Spireites were still well in the game despite having a man less and came in for lots of praise from Notts County boss Luke Williams as well as Watson’s fellow pundit Aaron McLean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad