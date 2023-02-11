Relieved Notts County manager Luke Williams praises ‘incredible’ Chesterfield

The Magpies edged it 2-1 with Adam Chicken scoring the winner after Jeff King was sent off.

Williams was full of praise for the way the Spireites played despite having a man less for the last 25 minutes.

He said: “I am pleased now that the final whistle has gone because we were suffering a lot. It was very tense, the opposition were incredible. It is the most we have been dominated by any team this season. They were brilliant, even with 10 men. They made it feel like we had 10 men, it was amazing. Now it’s over I feel very pleased.”

Notts County manager Luke Williams.

Notts’ opener came from Macaulay Langstaff but that was cancelled out by Armando Dobra just before half-time.

King was sent off after receiving two yellow cards and Chicksen scored minutes later but Town kept on pressing.

Williams said: “I am disappointed because we did not manage to control the game more but I understand it because it is very difficult against top opposition. Possibly there was a bit of anxiety. Playing against one less we should control it more but I must say the opposition were incredible because they were so brave, they left nobody at the back of the pitch, pressed with everyone.