Rochdale centre-half and Hull City full-back join Matlock on loan

Matlock Town have added two new defenders to their ranks on loan.

Central defender Isaac Burgess has joined from Rochdale AFC. Burgess is a second year scholar who made his debut for Dale against Gateshead in the FA Trophy in December 2023.

He added a National League appearance at home to Kidderminster in early January and also spent pre-season as part of the first team squad.

Also signing is 20-year-old right-sided full-back Kyle Fanning from Sky Bet EFL Championship side Hull City.

Fanning joined Hull's academy from Barnsley at Under-15s level and has captained the Under-18s on a number of occasions, as well as featuring for the Under-21s.

He began the 2024/25 campaign on loan at NPL East side Bridlington Town, featuring six times for the Seasiders, and would then join another NPL East side in Liversedge, where he has featured eight times, primarily at right-back.

The duo join experienced striker Matt Derbyshire in signing for Matlock ahead of the New Year’s Day game at Leek Town.

Leaving Matlock, meanwhile, is winger Benni Ndlovu, who has been released after failing to hold down a first-team spot and having also had a loan spell at Sheffield FC earlier in the season.