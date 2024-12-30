Former Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers, Olympiacos, Rotherham United and Bradford City star comes out of retirement to sign for Matlock Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matlock Town have completed the signing of experienced striker Matt Derbyshire.

Derbyshire, 38, retired from professional football last month having left Bradford City in the summer, but has been persuaded to join up with the Gladiators by boss Ryan Cresswell and player-coach Adam Clayton, with whom he played at Valley Parade.

Cresswell said: “Myself and Clayts went to the Rotherham game on Sunday and he was the guest speaker in the lounge.

"Clayts played with him at Bradford City so knew him really well. He wants to play football and we put a deal together to suit all parties for him to come on board.

Matt Derbyshire has signed for Matlock Town. Photo: Getty.

"He’s really excited to be involved and get back playing and had offers from multiple non-league clubs but is really excited about the work we’re doing at Matlock and wants to be a part of it."

Derbyshire began his career in non-league at Great Harwood Town before earning himself a move to Premier League club Blackburn Rovers in 2003.

He played for Blackburn for five years, scoring 20 goals in 86 appearances and becoming a fan favourite.

He had loan spells with Plymouth Argyle, Wrexham and Olympiacos, before joining the latter club permanently in 2009.

Whilst at Olympiacos, Derbyshire won the Super League Greece and Greek Cup before a return to England came calling in 2010, joining Birmingham City on loan where he was part of the squad to win the League Cup, before securing a permanent return to the country with Nottingham Forest for a three-year stint and going on to have loan spells with Oldham Athletic and Blackpool.

Derbyshire would make the move to Rotherham United in 2014, staying with the Millers for two years before clubs abroad came calling once more, spending four seasons in Cyprus with Omonia followed by one season with A-League club Macarthur FC before returning to Cyprus with AEK Larnaca.

He would join Indian Super League side NorthEast United at the start of the 22/23 season, returning to England in December 2022 to link up with Bradford City whom he left at the end of last season.

He is now working towards his UEFA A-Licence with Blackburn Rovers which he will twin with turning out for Matlock.