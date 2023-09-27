Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites took the points home from the Crown Oil Arena thanks to goals from Armando Dobra and Tom Naylor either side of a Kairo Mitchell strike.

“I have never been as proud in defeat as I am today,” McNulty said. "I thought we were amazing. I thought we were brilliant.

“Chesterfield are the big boys in the division and you can see why because they can score in a number of ways. They have got serious clout, serious power, serious squad depth, which is what that budget gets you – access to those players. If three star guys aren’t doing it you can bring three more star guys on and you could see that tonight in moments.

Rochdale manager Jimmy McNulty.

"I thought we pushed them all the way to the wire. I actually think we were the better team on the night. I thought we were the best team tonight. It is a shame that for such a brave and courageous performance we take nothing from it but I don’t feel disappointed.”