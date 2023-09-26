Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites beat Rochdale 2-1 at Spotland on Tuesday night to secure their seventh win in a row for the first time in 56 years. It keeps them top of the table by five points.

Webb said: “It is a bit of a mind blowing fact. That is a lot of seasons. It is a great stat but the only stat we are interested in is for us to win the league.

“There is a feeling around the town this year. We have all got a good buzz about what we are trying to do. We are all singing off the same page.There will be little speedbumps along the way but hopefully not too many. I am a believer in the law of averages and sometimes you think we have got to lose soon but then you think why?”

Danny Webb.

Goals from Armando Dobra and Tom Naylor in the first-half, either side of a strike from former Spireite Kairo Mitchell, handed the Blues another win, who saw the second-half out in a professional manner.

Webb said: “It was a different type of win. In the second-half we had to defend balls in the box with the home crowd trying to suck the ball in.

“I would not say we rode our luck, I would say we earned our luck. The players made little sacrifices to get us over the line and that is why the better teams win games because they have got that spirit and togetherness.

“We are disappointed with the goal we conceded, it just looked like one straight ball. We will have to watch that back and analyse it like we always do.”

Webb continued: “It was a different kind of second-half. We were really happy with our defensive shape. I thought the attacking lads worked back tirelessly.

“We like to play a certain way but there are loads of ways to win. If you can’t do Plan A then you have to shift slowly into Plan B while keeping the principles we want to play with.

“At Fylde we sort of went a bit all over the place but today it was completely the opposite. We got stronger despite the tired legs. Our resilience went up another notch tonight.”

Chesterfield go to Maidenhead United on Saturday, a ground they have never won at, and they will have to do it without Mike Jones, who will be suspended after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season.