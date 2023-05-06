'Regret' - Chesterfield's goalkeeping dilemma for Bromley play-off semi-final

Like most teams in the National League the Spireites have gone without a back-up stopper on the bench this season.

In this division clubs can only name five substitutes so many choose to take the risk and go with five outfield options.

Town have had a bad experience with this before in the play-offs when James Montgomery got injured in the eliminator against Notts County in 2021. With no keeper on the bench, he had to continue and it arguably cost them the game.

Lucas Covolan.

And on the opening day of this season midfielder Ollie Banks played in net for an hour after Lucas Covolan got sent off against Dorking Wanderers.

Asked by the DT whether it is something they are considering given what is at stake, Webb replied: “Yes, definitely it has been discussed, it is an option, and it has been considered.

“I think a lot of people would think about it in a one-off game like this.

“We will see what happens but it has definitely been talked about.”

If they choose to go with a sub keeper it will mean Covolan will be included in a matchday squad for the first time in three months.

Webb continued: “With big decisions I always try to weigh up the level of regret. So the level of regret of not having a goalie on the bench or the level of regret of not having that other outfield player on the bench.

