A sell-out crowd is expected for the much-anticipated clash at the Technique Stadium. The winner will contest the final at Wembley on May 13.

Banks did not play last weekend against Maidstone United after his knee flared up but there is positive news on him.

Speaking to the DT on Saturday morning, assistant manager Danny Webb said: “He (Banks) has trained the last couple of days, he will be fine, he will be fit for selection.”

Chesterfield are in play-off action this weekend.

Dobra returned from a hamstring injury in the win against Maidstone and managed to get 60 minutes under his belt.

Webb said: “No adverse reaction to that. He has been absolutely fine. The time under his belt was invaluable really. He is available again for the squad tomorrow. Whether he plays or not is another matter but certainly that time he got under his belt against Maidstone was priceless.”

Town have got a ‘few selection headaches’ for this one, Webb admitted, which could include whether Bailey Clements keeps his place, whether Banks comes in and whether they go with one striker or two.

Webb explained: “It is horses for courses, sometimes you have got to mix things up for who you are playing against, sometimes you don’t. The gaffer is a big believer in consistency but at the same time they (Bromley) have got some big threats that might have to be dealt with differently.”

On the team news, Webb added: “No doubts at the minute. It will be a very light session today. We will go through a few bits and bobs on the training ground and then we have got to get ready for battle.