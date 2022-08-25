Recap: Unbeaten Chesterfield beat Barnet to go top of National League
Chesterfield entertain league leaders Barnet tonight (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites and the Bees are both unbeaten in the National League after four games.
Town will overtake tonight’s opponents and go top with a win.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Barnet: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Friday, 26 August, 2022, 22:54
Key Events
- FT: Chesterfield 3 v 1 Barnet (7.45pm KO)
- Spireites go top of league with win
- Banks opens scoring after just two minutes; Shields equalises on 17 minutes; Asante makes it 2-1 on 34 minutes
- Tshimanga comes off bench to make it 3-1 - his first goal since February
- One change for Spireites as Covolan is recalled; Uchegbulam on bench for first time
REACTION
Kabongo Tshimanga has 'been through hell' after long-term injury - reaction from Barnet win
Kabongo Tshimanga has been through ‘hell’ with his long-term injury but his first goal since returning will put his ‘bad memories to bed.’
How the action unfolded
Kabongo Tshimanga makes goalscoring return as Spireites beat Barnet to go top of league
Kabongo Tshimanga came off the bench to score his first goal since February after long-term injury as Chesterfield beat Barnet 3-1 to go top of the National League.
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 1 Barnet
Spireites go top of the league and extend their unbeaten run to five games. Oh, and Kabongo Tshimanga is back.
Four minutes added
3-1.
Final sub - 88 minutes
Uchegbulam is on for his debut, replacing Asante.
Top save!
Great save from Walker to tip wide Mandeville’s near post effort.
3-1, seven minutes to go.
Chesterfield sub - 80 minutes
Dobra off, Cooper on.
GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 3-1
TSHIMANGA!!!
HE’S BACK! Great work from Dobra to slip him in and he finishes across Walker for 3-1. His first goal since February. Every outfield player celebrates with him.
‘Wake me up before you go-go’ rings around the Technique.
Off the post!
Gorman hits the post with a well-taken low shot from distance.
How did he miss?!
Asante puts the ball over the top from a couple of yards out from King’s near-post corner. He has his head in his hands.