Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ollie Banks opened the scoring before Sean Shields equalised.

Akwasi Asante put Town back in front before half-time and then Kabongo Tshimanga came off the bench to add a third.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield player ratings from the game...

Ollie Banks celebrates his opener in the win against Barnet. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucas Covolan 8

Recalled to the side after his suspension. This performance will go some way to winning over the Spireites fans after his silly red card at Dorking. He made two key saves at crucial times, one from Nicke Kabamba just before half-time and then from Ryan De Havilland shortly after the break.

Jeff King 8

An excellent front-foot display, particularly in the first-half where he played a big part in creating the goals for Banks and Asante. It was an all-action performance with plenty of running, crosses, and tackles.

Tyrone Williams 8

Solid. An assured performance. Kept things simple and read things well. Showed a nice calmness and a good positional sense. No nonsense.

Jamie Grimes 7

A steady outing. Started the game really well and was in the thick of the action, winning lots of first contacts. Lost Kabamba for one big chance before half-time but other than that he was good.

Branden Horton 7

Provided plenty of energy down the left early on, putting in a couple of dangerous crosses. Didn’t do much wrong overall.

Ollie Banks 8

Stamped his authority on this game from the start, scoring after just two minutes from inside the area from a rebound for his second goal of the season. As is becoming a given in every game, he tried his luck from distance a couple of times. A really good all-round showing. Probably my man of the match.

Darren Oldaker 7

Kept possession well, showed off his passing range, got around the pitch, put in some nice tackles, drove forward with the ball. Another pleasing night for him.

Liam Mandeville 7

Took up some clever some positions to get on the ball, linked-up with King again well down the right, was denied late on by a great save. Plenty of work-rate and fight as always.

Akwasi Asante 8

Grabbed his third goal of the season when he finished first-time inside the area. He was particularly good in the first-half, causing lots of problems for the Bees. He looked full of confidence and his pressing was excellent.

Armando Dobra 8

A livewire throughout. He is so hard to nail down and teams are already starting to double up on him. He was a constant menace and capped of a great night with an assist for the third for Tshimanga.

Joe Quigley 8

He really deserved a goal. The striker was denied a couple of times by Walker in the Barnet net and he also glanced a header against the woodwork. His hold-up play was once again very impressive. He went off to a standing ovation and chants of ‘there’s only one Joe Quigley.’ No goals in five but his contributions are not going unnoticed.

Kabongo Tshimanga 8

He’s back! He came off the bench for the last 20 minutes and scored his first goal since February since that horrible injury. Dobra played him in and he raced through and slotted in. It was a brilliant moment and one everyone had been hoping for.

George Cooper N/A

Replaced Dobra with 10 minutes remaining.

Jesurun Uchegbulam N/A