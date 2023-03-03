Recap: Ryan Colclough strikes late to hand Chesterfield much-needed win against Gateshead
Chesterfield are aiming for their first win in 10 games when they visit strugglers Gateshead today (3pm KO).
The Spireites have dropped to fifth as a result of their poor form.
Gateshead are fifth from bottom, above the relegation zone on goal difference, and were deducted one point this week for fielding an ineligible player.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you everything you need to know.
Gateshead v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
FT: Gateshead 1 v 2 Chesterfield
The Spireites win it in the 93rd minute. Their first win in 10.
COLCLOUGH!!!
Chesterfield have won it at the death! Colclough is claiming it. The shirt is off!
Mandeville’s corner is not held by the home keeper and Colclough prods in! Scenes!
At the back stick but his shot is saved/blocked.
Town piling on the pressure on.
Has three chances to pull the trigger, he eventually does, but he doesn’t catch it right and it goes behind for a corner.