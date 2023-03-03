News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Recap: Ryan Colclough strikes late to hand Chesterfield much-needed win against Gateshead

Chesterfield are aiming for their first win in 10 games when they visit strugglers Gateshead today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
3 minutes ago
Gateshead v Chesterfield - live updates.
Gateshead v Chesterfield - live updates.
Gateshead v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites have dropped to fifth as a result of their poor form.

Gateshead are fifth from bottom, above the relegation zone on goal difference, and were deducted one point this week for fielding an ineligible player.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you everything you need to know.

Gateshead v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates

A win! Finally!

FT: Gateshead 1 v 2 Chesterfield

The Spireites win it in the 93rd minute. Their first win in 10.

GOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 1-2

COLCLOUGH!!!

Chesterfield have won it at the death! Colclough is claiming it. The shirt is off!

Mandeville’s corner is not held by the home keeper and Colclough prods in! Scenes!

Three minutes added

1-1.

Booking

For Quigley for showing his frustration to the referee.

Spireites sub - 88 minutes

Quigley on, McCallum off.

Booking

For a Williams for a shirt pull as Gateshead tried to break forward.

Spireites sub - 10 minutes

Rowe on, Uchegbulam off.

Chance for Sheckleford

At the back stick but his shot is saved/blocked.

Town piling on the pressure on.

Colclough

Has three chances to pull the trigger, he eventually does, but he doesn’t catch it right and it goes behind for a corner.

Big let-off

As Williams gives the ball away, passing straight to Campbell, but he hits the side-netting from a tight angle. Phew.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
ChesterfieldSpireitesGateshead