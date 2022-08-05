Recap: Midfielder Ollie Banks play an hour in net as Chesterfield hold on for draw against Dorking Wanderers

The Spireites have never played the hosts and it has the potential to be a tricky opening game for Paul Cook’s men.
But the Blues will be backed by a big away following so we should be in for a lively atmosphere.
Dorking won promotion from the National League South through the play-offs last season so they should be full of confidence.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay tuned throughout the day.
Dorking Wanderers v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 19:01
- FT: Dorking Wanderers 2 v 2 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Akwasi Asante gives Town lead on 18 minutes; Armando Dobra adds second on 40 minutes
- Lucas Covolan sent off after 30 minutes; Ollie Banks goes in goal with no sub keeper on bench
- Dorking score twice in second-half to claim a point in first game of new season
- Spireites: (4-2-3-1) Covolan, King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville; Dobra, Asante, Quigley. Subs: Sheckleford, Maguire, Whelan, Clarke, Gyasi.
REPORT: Spireites hold on for draw against Dorking despite having midfielder Ollie Banks in net for an hour
Chesterfield held on for a 2-2 draw against Dorking Wanderers on the opening day of the new season despite remarkably playing more than an hour with midfielder Ollie Banks in net.
Strong words from Cook
Frustrated Cook tells Covolan 'he must learn' after red card and slams referee's decision as 'joke'
A frustrated Paul Cook has warned goalkeeper Lucas Covolan that he ‘must learn quickly’ or he ‘won’t be at the club’ after he was sent off in a dramatic 2-2 draw against Dorking Wanderers which saw midfielder Ollie Banks go in goal in the first match of the new season.
Fulll-time: 2-2
A point for the Spireites on the opening day despite playing for more than an hour with 10-men and with midfielder Ollie Banks in net after Lucas Covolan was sent off. Town finished with NINE men after Horton’s second yellow. Madness.
SECOND RED
Horton is shown a second yellow for taking too long with a throw. Just seconds left, Chesterfield have nine-men.
Five minutes added
2-2.
Final sub - 83 minutes
Oldaker is replaces by Gyasi.
For Mandeville. Looked like he won the ball. Dangerous area for a free-kick.
Dorking equalise: 2-2
Moore sweeps in a cross from around the penalty spot. No chance for Banks.
12 minutes remaining.
Take a point now!
Spireites sub - 69 minutes
Dobra off, Whelan on.
Goal for Dorking: 1-2
Banks fumbled a cross and McShane finished it. Done well apart from that.
66 played, 1-2.