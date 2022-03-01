Recap: Laurence Maguire scores twice as Chesterfield complete stunning comeback against Notts County
Chesterfield are gunning for back-to-back wins as they host promotion rivals Notts County tonight (7.45pm KO).
The second-placed Spireites recorded their first victory in five on Saturday against Yeovil Town.
Notts could close the gap on Town to just three points with a win in Derbyshire this evening.
- FT: Chesterfield 3 v 1 Notts County (7.45pm KO)
- Elisha Sam scores opener on 40 minutes for Notts County
- Laurence Maguire heads equaliser on 60 minutes and then scores again on 86 minutes
- Akwasi Asante scores late penalty after Liam Mandeville fouled
- One change for Chesterfield as Saidou Khan replaces Joe Quigley.
- (4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Grimes (C), Maguire, Whittle; Kellermann, Whelan; Mandevile, Khan, Miller; Asante. Subs: Minter, Kerr, Williams, Rowley, Quigley.
- Spireites 2nd; Mapgpies 7th
It’s all over!
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 1 Notts County
A brilliant comeback from the Spireites. Deserved win in the end.
Reaction coming up.
Great save
From Loach to keep out Cameron’s header.
GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 3-1
ASANTE!!!
He tucks away the penalty.
Five minutes added.
Penalty to Chesterfield!
Mandeville brought down. Chance for a third. Asante to take.
GOOOOOAAALLL!!! 2-1
MAGUIRE AGAIN!!!
Loz is at the double with a scrambled effort.
Chesterfield lead 2-1 with four minutes remaining.
Two chances
For Chesterfield. Jaros denied Rowley and then King’s shot is parried for a corner.
Half chance
For Asante but he scuffs his shot.
83 played, 1-1.
The sub is subbed
Quigley, who replaced the injured Whittle, is replaced by Rowley with 15 to go.
15 to go
Still 1-1. On a knife-edge this one.
Chance for Notts
Not sure who it was but a Town man made a great block to deny Roberts in the area. Crucial block.
65 gone, 1-1.