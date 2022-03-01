Recap: Laurence Maguire scores twice as Chesterfield complete stunning comeback against Notts County

Chesterfield are gunning for back-to-back wins as they host promotion rivals Notts County tonight (7.45pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 9:45 pm
Chesterfield v Notts County - live updates.

The second-placed Spireites recorded their first victory in five on Saturday against Yeovil Town.

The Magpies, meanwhile, jumped into the play-off places with a 2-0 success at Woking.

Notts could close the gap on Town to just three points with a win in Derbyshire this evening.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Notts County: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:42

  • FT: Chesterfield 3 v 1 Notts County (7.45pm KO)
  • Elisha Sam scores opener on 40 minutes for Notts County
  • Laurence Maguire heads equaliser on 60 minutes and then scores again on 86 minutes
  • Akwasi Asante scores late penalty after Liam Mandeville fouled
  • One change for Chesterfield as Saidou Khan replaces Joe Quigley.
  • (4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Grimes (C), Maguire, Whittle; Kellermann, Whelan; Mandevile, Khan, Miller; Asante. Subs: Minter, Kerr, Williams, Rowley, Quigley.
  • Spireites 2nd; Mapgpies 7th
Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:42

It’s all over!

FT: Chesterfield 3 v 1 Notts County

A brilliant comeback from the Spireites. Deserved win in the end.

Reaction coming up.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:39

Great save

From Loach to keep out Cameron’s header.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:37

GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 3-1

ASANTE!!!

He tucks away the penalty.

Five minutes added.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:36

Penalty to Chesterfield!

Mandeville brought down. Chance for a third. Asante to take.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:33

GOOOOOAAALLL!!! 2-1

MAGUIRE AGAIN!!!

Loz is at the double with a scrambled effort.

Chesterfield lead 2-1 with four minutes remaining.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:33

Two chances

For Chesterfield. Jaros denied Rowley and then King’s shot is parried for a corner.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:29

Half chance

For Asante but he scuffs his shot.

83 played, 1-1.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:23

The sub is subbed

Quigley, who replaced the injured Whittle, is replaced by Rowley with 15 to go.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:21

15 to go

Still 1-1. On a knife-edge this one.

Tuesday, 01 March, 2022, 21:10

Chance for Notts

Not sure who it was but a Town man made a great block to deny Roberts in the area. Crucial block.

65 gone, 1-1.

