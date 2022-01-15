Recap: Kabongo Tshimanga scores twice as Chesterfield thrash Barnet to close gap at top of National League
Chesterfield return to National League action today when they visit Barnet (3pm KO).
The Spireites are second in the table and are four points behind leaders Halifax but have three games in hand.
Town are guaranteed to close the gap on the Shaymen if they pick up points because the west Yorkshire side are involved in the FA Trophy today.
Barnet are 15th in the league.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Barnet v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 16:55
- FT: Barnet 1 v 4 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Tshimanga scores 20th goal of season on 49 minutes; Asante adds seconds on 58 minutes from close-range; Tshimanga makes it 0-3 on 70 minutes
- King grabs fourth with deflected free-kick
- Richards-Everton scores late consolation
- Spireites 2nd, Barnet 15th
- Town four points off top but with three games in hand
Full-time!
FT: Barnet 1 v 4 Chesterfield
Town close the gap at the top of the league with a clinical second-half performance. The perfect response to the midweek results.
Goal for Barnet: 1-4
Richards-Everton sweeps in from about 20 yards.
GOOOOAAALLLL!!! 0-4
KING!!!
And now Chesterfield have a fourth. King’s long-range free-kick takes a deflection and loops over Oxborough in the Barnet goal.
Three minutes to go
Town are pushing for a fourth here. They are not holding back.
Attendance
1,777 (584 Spireites).
For Croll for a late challenge on the far side.
Final Spireites sub - 80 minutes
Khan on, Mandeville off.
Shot by Whittle
Good attempt from just inside the area but Oxborough was behind it.
13 to go, 0-3.
GOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL!!! 0-3
TSHIMANGA!!!
Chesterfield get their third and Tshimanga bags his second of the game and his 21st of the season. Kellermann, only just on, plays King in down the right and he squared for Kabs to finish.
Spireites sub - 70 minutes
Asante off, Kellermann on.