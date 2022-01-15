Akwasi Asante scored in Chesterfield's 4-1 win at Barnet.

Tshimanga scored a double either side of Akwasi Asante’s second goal of the season before Jeff King added a fourth to move the Spireites one point off the top with two games in hand.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game...

Scott Loach 7

The stopper did not have much to do in terms of notable saves but he dealt with what he had to well. He will be disappointed to have conceded late on but it was an accurate strike which beat him.

Tyrone Williams 7

Back in the side after being cup-tied against Chelsea and he put in another solid performance. Has the edge over Kerr at the moment.

Jamie Grimes 8

Returned to the heart of the defence in Gunning’s absence and carried on where he left off. Dominant in the air as always. He is in great form.

Luke Croll 7

Celebrated his new contract with a strong showing on the left of the back three. First to a lot of balls and stood up to the physical challenge.

Jeff King 8

A goal and an assist and a couple of other close efforts at goal. He put Tshimanga’s second on a plate for him and he rounded off an impressive showing with a long-range deflected free-kick. Another free-kick in the first-half was superbly tipped onto the crossbar and he tested Oxborough again with a fierce drive from the edge of the box after the break.

Curtis Weston 8

My man of the match. He worked tirelessly all afternoon and consistently broke up play by taking up intelligent positions in-between Chesterfield’s back three. He tracked his runners and got a foot in. Showed plenty of heart and he was key to this win.

Manny Oyeleke 7

Like Weston, he put in a battling display as he followed Barnet’s midfield runners and stopped counters.

Calvin Miller 6

Saw lots of the ball in the first-half but was a bit ineffective. Had one chance but the angle was against him. Came off at half-time with an ankle knock.

Liam Mandeville 7

Worked hard and tried his best to link the play. Wasn’t far off from scoring in the opening 45 with a hooked effort. He was influential in the second-half as he played a part in the opener by sending Whittle clear and then did the same again with a sublime pass which cut Barnet open for the third. Replaced with 10 to go.

Akwasi Asante 7

Bagged his second goal in as many games, smashing the ball home at the far post following a scramble from a corner. A bit rusty in the first-half but he still working his way back. Replaced with 20 to go.

Kabongo Tshimanga 8

He will probably be disappointed with a chance he missed in the first-half but he grabbed his 20th and 21st goals of the season with two clinical finishes from inside the area.

Alex Whittle 8

Replaced Miller at half-time and he had a massive influence on the game. His driving run off the ball allowed him to set up Tshimanga for the opener. He continued to pop-up everywhere and confuse the Barnet backline with his positioning. One shot on target tested Oxborough.

Jim Kellermann 7

Came on for Asante with 20 to go. He was his usual energetic self and got stuck in.

Saidou Khan N/A