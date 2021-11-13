Recap: Kabongo Tshimanga scores a hat-trick as Chesterfield thrash 10-man Weymouth to go top of National League
Chesterfield take on Weymouth in the National League at the Technique Stadium today (3pm KO).
The Spireites are third in the table, one point behind leaders Boreham Wood.
Town are seven unbeaten in all competitions and are yet to lose at home this season.
Weymouth are 17th in the table but have won their last two.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, match updates and reaction so stay with us throughout the day.
Chesterfield v Weymouth: LIVE UPDATES
- FT: Chesterfield 4 v 0 Weymouth (3pm KO)
- Weymouth's Oliver Harfield sent off for handball, Kabongo Tshimanga scores resulting penalty on 23 minutes
- Tshimanga adds second just before half-time, his 15th goal of the season
- Tshimanga completes hat-trick in second-half
- Saidou Khan makes it 4-0
- 3-4-2-1: Loach; Williams; Grimes, Croll; King, Weston, Oyeleke, Whittle; Kellermann; Khan; Tshimanga. Subs: Kerr, McCourt, Mandeville, Tyson, Payne.
- New signing Tyrone Williams makes debut
- Spireites 3rd, visitors 17th
WEYMOUTH REACTION: Rowe hails 'accomplished' Chesterfield performance as Spireites go top of league
James Rowe praised an ‘accomplished’ Chesterfield performance as they thrashed 10-man Weymouth 4-0 to go top of the National League.
Top of the league!
Grimsby’s defeat and Boreham Wood’s draw means Chesterfield go top of the league by a point. Just one defeat in 15 for the injury-hit Spireites. Excellent work.
It’s all over!
FT: Chesterfield 4 v 0 Weymouth
Kabongo Tshimanga scores a hat-trick as the Spireites thrash the 10-man visitors.
Eight unbeaten in all competitions.
Home record extended to 11 without defeat.
Three minutes added
4-0.
Weymouth have their first shot
From a free-kick in the 90th minute.
Chesterfield want five or six here.
Debutant Williams has a header saved from Mandeville’s cross.
Six minutes remaining.
Side-netting
McCourt to Croll, who rolls the ball into Khan on the half-turn in the box, his shot hits the side-netting.
Weymouth desperate for the final whistle here as King fires another shot wide. He has had LOTS of attempts this afternoon.
Spireites sub - 75 minutes
Kellermann, who has been excellent, is replaced by Mandeville.
Almost 5-0
Chesterfield thought they had a fifth but Payne’s finish from Khan’s cross is ruled offside.
GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 4-0
KHAN!!!
He finishes inside the box for his fifth goal of the season after good work by Kellermann down the right.
4-0.
73 minutes played.