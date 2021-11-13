Kabongo Tshimanga scored his second Spireites hat-trick and Saidou Khan added a fourth in what was a dominant display from the hosts.

Weymouth had Ollie Harfield sent off with the game goalless but Rowe’s men were already in control.

Victory sends Town top of the table after just one loss in 15, one point ahead of Boreham Wood.

A minute's silence was held to remember our fallen heroes before kick-off.

The Blues are now eight unbeaten and have gone 11 without defeat at the Technique.

“It was an accomplished and professional performance,” Rowe said.

"We have seen many times when teams go down to 10-men that it can be a sticky afternoon. It is important to make the pitch big, remain professional and disciplined and we were.

"I really enjoyed the second-half performance, we wanted to entertain the crowd and we did that.

"It was a fitting performance to remember those who sacrificed so much for us to be here today so it was a pleasing afternoon.

"We have been working on overloading the back post this week for today and that is where the penalty came from the first goal.

"The variation in our play was impressive. We went over, around and through.

"We want our DNA to come through and it was firmly in place today.”

On going top of the league he added: "We can’t get carried away though, feet firmly on the floor. We are where we want to be after 44 games, not 15.

"It feels good but it will feel better after 44 games!”

Manny Oyeleke had to come off in the second-half with a tight calf but it is not thought to be serious.

Tshimanga’s treble takes him to 16 goals for the season.

"He scored three different types of goals again – a penalty, a tap-in and the last one was instinct.

"It has been an impressive month from him.