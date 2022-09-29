Recap: How Chesterfield fell to their first defeat of season against Maidenhead United
Maidenhead United are the visitors to the Technique Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
League leaders Chesterfield should be full of confidence after starting the season 10 games unbeaten for the first time in their history.
The Magpies have not won away from home this campaign and are yet to score a goal on their travels so the Blues will be firm favourites for this one.
Chesterfield v Maidenhead United: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 18:04
Key Events
- FT: Chesterfield 1 v 2 Maidenhead United (3pm KO)
- Spireites 1st; Magpies 18th
- One change as Sheckleford makes debut in place of suspended King
- Spireites XI Covolan; Sheckleford, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Asante, Miller; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Clarke, Tshimanga.
Chesterfield 'lacklustre' in 'poor' first defeat of season against Maidenhead - Cook reaction
Paul Cook admitted Chesterfield were ‘lacklustre’ in the 'poor’ defeat against Maidenhead United but said he would not be criticising his players too much after a great start to the season.
How the action unfolded
Chesterfield lose top spot after suffering first defeat of season against Maidenhead United
Lacklustre Chesterfield fell to their first defeat of the season after losing 2-1 at home to Maidenhead United.
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 2 Maidenhead United
First defeat of the season for the Spireites.
Reaction coming up.
Covolan up for a corner!
Late drama!
GOAL!!! 1-2
WILLIAMS!
Chesterfield are back in it!
Five minutes added
0-2.
Great save
By Covolan to stop McCoulsky making it 0-3.
Looks like it is going to a first defeat of the season.
Not much of a response from the Blues so far.
Spireites sub - 72 minutes
Akinola replaces Oldaker.