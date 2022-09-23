Recap: Darren Oldaker scores thrilling late winner for table-topping Chesterfield against Maidstone United
Chesterfield travel to Maidstone United today in the National League (3pm KO).
The Spireites top the table and could secure their best ever start to a season if they avoid defeat at the Gallagher Stadium.
Today’s opponents won the National League South title last season and are currently 15th.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay tuned throughout the day.
Maidstone United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 20:35
Key Events
- FT: Maidstone United 1 v 2 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Town make best ever start to season and remain unbeaten and top of league
- Darren Oldaker scores 94th minute winner
- Kabongo Tshimanga opens scoring on 82 minutes; James Alabi equalises on 88
- Spireites XI: Covolan; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Asante, Miller; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Akinola, Cooper, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga.
Liam Norcliffe's Chesterfield player ratings from injury-time win against Maidstone
Chesterfield remain top of the league and unbeaten in 10 games after a thrilling late 2-1 win against Maidstone United.
'I wish you could bottle that feeling' - Spireites coach reacts to history-making injury-time win
Chesterfield are ‘going in the right direction’ after creating history with a stunning late 2-1 win at Maidstone United.
How the action unfolded
Chesterfied make best ever start to a season after dramatic injury-time win against Maidstone United - report
Darren Oldaker scored a dramatic 94th minute winner to secure Chesterfield’s best ever start to a season after a late 2-1 victory against Maidstone United.
IT’S ALL OVER!!!
FT: Maidstone United 1 v 2 Chesterfield
Darren Oldaker’s 94th minute winner , his first goal for the club, means the Spireites make their best ever start to a season as they go 10 games unbeaten and remain top of the league.
Harsh on the hosts I have to say.
Reaction coming up.
GOOOOAAAALLLL!!!1-2
OLDAKER!!! 94TH MINUTE!!!
Chesterfield might have pinched this one in the last seconds. Oldaker side-foots in after nice composure from Quigley. 1-2. Maidstone players on the floor.
For Williams for a foul on Alabi on halfway.
Four minutes added
1-1.
Goal for Maidstone: 1-1
Equaliser for Maidstone. 1-1.
Glancing header from Alabi from a free-kick.
88 minutes gone.
GOOOOAAAALLL!!! 0-1
TSHIMANGA!!!
The striker is back in the squad, and back among the goals. Oldaker slips him in and Tshimanga fires across Hadler into the far corner. One chance, one goal. That’s just what he does. 0-1 on 82 minutes