Wow. A frantic second half draws to a close. There was a red card, a penalty which was subsequently converted and then the nervous wait for the full time whistle, but at the end of it all, the Spireites emerge 2-1 winners!

It was a game they simply had to win, particularly as results elsewhere did not go their way, with nearly all the teams in the play-off mix also picking up maximum points. But win they did, and I would say it’s a win that they thoroughly deserved.

The game felt within their control for the vast majority and whilst this didn’t always correlate into meaningful chances, Town put together some impressive passages of play and for most of the game played with the intensity and quality we’ve come to expect from a James Rowe team. Whether that extra level came from playing in front of a crowd, who I must say were excellent throughout, is tough to say, but if today’s performance is replicated going forward in the games the Spireites have left this season, however many that may be, they will put themselves right in the promotion conversation.

Of course, it isn’t entirely in their hands. Eastleigh won again today and if they win their game in hand, they will leapfrog Chesterfield in the table. However, all the Spireites can do from here is take care of their own business and see what happens elsewhere, and today they certainly did that.