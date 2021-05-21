LiveRecap: Danny Rowe's late penalty against Dagenham and Redbridge keeps Chesterfield's play-off hopes alive
Chesterfield’s hopes of making the play-offs are likely to hinge on today’s crunch clash against Dagenham and Redbridge (3pm KO) as Spireites fans return to the Technique Stadium for the first time in 14 months.
The Blues are in the last play-off spot in seventh on goal difference, while the Daggers are 11th and four points behind.
Around 3,000 Town supporters will be inside the Technique to cheer their team on.
Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will have all the build-up, team news updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Dagenham & Redbridge: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 22 May, 2021, 19:46
- FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Dagenham & Redbridge
- Spireites remain 7th and keep play-off hopes alive with late win in front of returning fans
- Danny Rowe scores two, including 86th minute penalty
- Liam Gordon gave Daggers lead after half an hour, Rowe equalised before half-time
- Dagenham's Jones sent off for second yellow with 12 minutes to go
- Three changes for Chesterfield as Gunning, Taylor and Weston replace Yarney, McCourt and Yussuf.
- (3-4-2-1): Montgomery; Evans, Gunning, Maguire; Carline, Weston, Oyeleke, Taylor; Mandeville, Clarke; Rowe. Subs: McCourt, Whelan, Rowley, Tyson, Yussuf.
Final thoughts from fan writer Ben
Wow. A frantic second half draws to a close. There was a red card, a penalty which was subsequently converted and then the nervous wait for the full time whistle, but at the end of it all, the Spireites emerge 2-1 winners!
It was a game they simply had to win, particularly as results elsewhere did not go their way, with nearly all the teams in the play-off mix also picking up maximum points. But win they did, and I would say it’s a win that they thoroughly deserved.
The game felt within their control for the vast majority and whilst this didn’t always correlate into meaningful chances, Town put together some impressive passages of play and for most of the game played with the intensity and quality we’ve come to expect from a James Rowe team. Whether that extra level came from playing in front of a crowd, who I must say were excellent throughout, is tough to say, but if today’s performance is replicated going forward in the games the Spireites have left this season, however many that may be, they will put themselves right in the promotion conversation.
Of course, it isn’t entirely in their hands. Eastleigh won again today and if they win their game in hand, they will leapfrog Chesterfield in the table. However, all the Spireites can do from here is take care of their own business and see what happens elsewhere, and today they certainly did that.
All of this sets up a potentially crazy and chaotic final day, with several teams still in with a chance of sneaking into those play-offs. All we can do is back the lads, and hope Chesterfield Football Club are one of those sides. Bring on Halifax!
ROWE REACTION
DAGGERS REACTION: James Rowe hails 'wonderful day' as Chesterfield keep play-off hopes alive in front returning fans
James Rowe said it was a ‘wonderful day’ as Chesterfield kept their play-off hopes alive with a late win against Dagenham and Redbridge in front of the returning jubilant Spireites fans
ALL OVER!
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Dagenham & Redbridge.
Wow.
It goes to the last day, Rowe’s late penalty wins it.
Reaction coming up.
Reaction from fan writer Ben
Get in there! That could be massive. A stonewall penalty from The Spireites as a Dagenham and Redbridge man handled inside the area. The visitors tried everything in their power to put Danny Rowe off, but he was having none of it! A cool, calm, collected penalty and Town are ahead. A huge few minutes to come for Chesterfield Football Club, I can barely handle this.
Final sub
Whelan on, Mandeville off.
Five minutes added
2-1.
GOALLLLLLLLLL!!! 2-1
Rowe!!!
He tucks the penalty away for his second goal of the game. Showed great calmness after a long delay due to some dark arts tactics from Dagenham. 2-1. It was given for handball. Five to go...
PENALTY CHESTERFIELD
Rowe to take...
Dagenham down to 10 men
Jones receives his second yellow for pulling back Rowley. 12 minutes to go!
Penalty shout for Daggers
Myles Weston is through on goal, Montgomery comes out and the two collide. You’ve seen them given but Weston appeared to be looking for it.
Gets a header on target but it is straight at Justham. Good cross from McCourt. 20 to go, everything is there for Town but the final finish.
What a chance!
Great hold-up play by Rowe who then finds Mandeville, he plays Taylor in on goal but he blazes over the bar. Head in hands moment. 69 played, 1-1.
Second Town sub - 66 mins
Weston off, McCourt on.
Big chance!
Rowe clips a lovely ball over the top of the Daggers’ defence, Weston runs from deep and beats the offside trap, he is one-on-one but Weston takes a bad touch and Justham rushes out and blocks it. Big chance.