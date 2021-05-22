Chesterfield beat Dagenham and Redbridge 2-1 at the Technique Stadium to keep their play-off hopes alive.

How we rated each Chesterfield player in dramatic late win against Dagenham and Redbridge

Danny Rowe’s late penalty kept Chesterfield’s play-off hopes alive after victory against Dagenham and Redbridge.

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 9:24 pm

Rowe slotted the winner from the penalty spot with four minutes remaining to keep the Spireites seventh with one match left.

Liam Gordon gave the visitors the lead after half an hour before Rowe scored his first of the afternoon to equalise soon after.

The Daggers were reduced to 10 men when Joseph Jones was shown his second yellow card with 12 minutes remaining.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game...

1. James Montgomery 7

He had a pretty quiet afternoon. Nothing he could do about Gordon's close-range finish. The one big moment came when he collided with Myles Weston in the area which left hearts in mouths! You've seen them given but it looked like Montgomery stopped short and Weston ran into him. Phew.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

2. Will Evans 8

The centre-back hardly put a foot wrong and went close to scoring twice in the first-half.

Photo: jason chadwick

3. Gavin Gunning 9

Outstanding. Just edges out the others for my man of the match. A commanding display from start to finish. His leadership, as always, was excellent.

Photo: Craig Brough/AHPIX LTD

4. Laurence Maguire 8

A smooth performance. Stepped out from the back more than we have seen in previous weeks, cool in possession and assisted Rowe for the equaliser with a lovely pass into him. Man of the match contender.

Photo: jason chadwick

