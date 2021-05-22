How we rated each Chesterfield player in dramatic late win against Dagenham and Redbridge
Danny Rowe’s late penalty kept Chesterfield’s play-off hopes alive after victory against Dagenham and Redbridge.
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 9:24 pm
Rowe slotted the winner from the penalty spot with four minutes remaining to keep the Spireites seventh with one match left.
Liam Gordon gave the visitors the lead after half an hour before Rowe scored his first of the afternoon to equalise soon after.
The Daggers were reduced to 10 men when Joseph Jones was shown his second yellow card with 12 minutes remaining.
Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game...
Page 1 of 4