Recap: Chesterfield's unbeaten run is over after they fall to defeat at Southend

Chesterfield travel to Southend United in the National League today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 18th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2023, 17:04 GMT
Southend United v Chesterfield - live updates. Picture: GettySouthend United v Chesterfield - live updates. Picture: Getty
Southend United v Chesterfield - live updates. Picture: Getty

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Roots Hall and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Southend United 2 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

16:56 GMT

Defeat for Town

FT: Southend United 2 v 1 Chesterfield A mad three minutes just after the hour-mark costs the Spireites. They fall to just their second defeat of the season. First loss since August.

16:54 GMT

Late chance

But Grigg scoops over the bar from Berry's dink to the back post.

16:50 GMT

Six minutes added

2-1.

16:47 GMT

Third Spireites sub - 87 mins

Colclough off, Berry on.

16:39 GMT

Martin saves from Naylor

From the edge of the box. It was a low attempt which lacked pace.

16:38 GMT

Grigg blasts wide

After good play by Colclough. Town have 10 minutes of normal time plus stoppage-time to rescue something from this. They need to show a bit more.

16:30 GMT

Booking

For Jones.

16:25 GMT

Second goal for Southend: 2-1

A couple of mistakes in there from Palmer and then Tyrer, who should save the deflected from Fonguck. Two goals in a couple of minutes for the hosts.

Double sub for Chesterfield as Jones and Dobra replace Banks and Oldaker.

16:22 GMT

Goal for Southend: 1-1

Bridge converts the penalty down the middle. It was the correction decision for the pen. Clear foul from Horton on Taylor.

1-1.

16:21 GMT

Penalty to Southend United.

Chance for a leveller for the hosts. Horton it was with the foul on Taylor.

