The Spireites dropped to seventh in the table after losing 4-2 at Bromley on Saturday and desperately need a win to maintain their play-off position.
The Hatters’ lead at the top of the division has been cut to just one point after three defeats from the last four and second-placed Wrexham are breathing down their necks.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Stockport County: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Monday, 02 May, 2022, 18:52
- FT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Stockport County (3pm KO)
- Paddy Madden scores penalty after Calvin Miller handball
- Four changes as Gunning, Miller, Oyeleke and Kellermann replace Maguire, Whittle, McCourt and Khan
- Loach; Williams, Gunning, Grimes; King, Oyeleke, Weston, Kellermann, Miller; Mandeville, Denton. Subs: Maguire, McCourt, Khan, Rowe, Asante.
- Danny Rowe makes the bench after not playing since October
Another defeat, but a better performance than Saturday.
Two games to go.
Torquay away next up.
RATINGS
Liam Norcliffe's Chesterfield player ratings from defeat to Stockport County
Chesterfield’s play-off hopes took another blow after a narrow defeat to league leaders Stockport County.
REACTION
'Better chance' - Paul Cook optimistic about promotion despite narrow defeat to Stockport
Chesterfield will have a ‘better chance’ of winning promotion if they perform like they did in the narrow defeat to leaders Stockport County, said manager Paul Cook.
Full-time
FT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Stockport County
Paddy Madden’s first-half penalty wins it.
Reaction coming up.
Four minutes added
0-1.
Another chance!
Hinchliffe makes a top save down to his left to keep out’s King’s effort. It looked in.
Chance!
It’s that man Grimes again at the far post but he could not turn the ball in from King’s corner. Two minutes of normal time remaining.
Five to go
0-1.
Asante drags a shot wide after Khan pinched the ball off Johnson in midfield. Plenty of effort from the Blues today but they have lacked quality in the final third.
Welcome back, Danny Rowe
The striker makes his first appearance since October. He’s on for the last 15 minutes, replacing Denton.