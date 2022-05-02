Paddy Madden scored the winner from the penalty spot ten minutes before half-time after Calvin Miller was penalised for a handball.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield player ratings from the game...

Paul Cook shows his frustration with the referee during the defeat to Stockport.

Scott Loach 6

Didn’t have a lot to do in terms of saves. Beaten by Madden’s penalty and Courtney Duffus hit the crossbar. Other than that, he was well protected.

Tyrone Williams 6

Much-improved from Saturday. He was much sharper in his defending.

Gavin Gunning 7

My pick for Chesterfield’s best player. Brought a calmness and authority to the defence that was missing against Bromley. Important he stays fit for the final two games now.

Jamie Grimes 6

Had Town’s two best chances. He should have scored the first one from close-range but he lofted it over the crossbar. Visiting goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe denied him the second time. A bit indecisive in his passing at times.

Jeff King 6

Showed plenty of fight but lacked quality in his end product. Denied by a brilliant low save by Hinchliffe late on.

Manny Oyeleke 7

Brought some physicality into the central midfield area. Showed some good quality on the ball at times. Great to see him get 90 minutes. Another one who has to stay fit.

Curtis Weston 5

Worked hard but was a bit of a passenger at times. Two 90 minutes in three days in some shift though so he deserves credit for that.

Jim Kellemann 6

Back in the side and put in a hard-working shift. Great energy and pressing. Came off after 55 minutes.

Calvin Miller 4

Given a tough afternoon by Elliott Newby, who ran at him constantly and had the beating of him. He was penalised for handball which resulted in the penalty, which may or may not have been harsh. Booked, and was walking a tightrope after the handball decision. Taken off with 20 minutes remaining.

Liam Mandeville 6

Showed plenty of courage to take the ball in tight areas. Final pass and cross let him down. Moved over to the left midway through the second-half but that switch didn’t really pay off.

Tom Denton 6

He was given little by referee Elliott Swallow, despite having his shirt constantly pulled. Had a decent shout for a penalty when he was barged over in the area. He didn’t get the service he was looking for. As always, a big help at defending corners. Subbed off with 15 minutes remaining.

Saidou Khan 6

The substitute created one chance for Asante when he pinched the ball in midfield and slipped him in.

Danny Rowe 6

Came on for the final 15 minutes for his first appearance since October. Unfortunately no chances came his way.

Akwasi Asante 6