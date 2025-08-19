Live

Recap: Chesterfield suffer first defeat of season at unbeaten Gillingham

Two unbeaten league records are on the line tonight as Chesterfield make the long trek to Gillingham (7.45pm).

We will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates below.

FT: Gillingham 4 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)

21:40 BST

FT: 4-1

FT: Gillingham 4 v 1 Chesterfield

Town suffer their first defeat in the league this season and it's a heavy one. The decision for the first penalty went against them but there was some really poor defending out there tonight.

21:34 BST

Goal for Gills: 4-1

Wyllie adds a fourth from close-range. 4-1.

21:29 BST

Another Town sub - 87 mins

Lewis is on for Gordon.

21:29 BST

80-85 mins

Markanday blasts over from a narrow angle. Time is running out.

21:22 BST

75-80 mins

Duffy is on for Darcy.

Bonis heads on target from Mandeville’s cross from the right but Morris saved comfortably.

21:16 BST

70-75 mins

Nevitt and Coleman have both been booked for the hosts.

21:12 BST

Town subs - 70 mins

Mandeville, Fleck and Bonis replace Daley-Campbell, Naylor and Grigg.

21:08 BST

60-65 mins

Daley-Campbell has been booked for dragging back Williams.

Hutton’s long-range strike has just gone wide.

3-1, 65 mins on the clock.

21:00 BST

Goal for Gills: 3-1

Just like that, hosts restore their two-goal advantage. And it’s route one. A long kick from keeper Morris travels a long way, Dunkley and Daley-Campbell didn’t deal with it, and debutant Cirino smashed it home. 3-1.

20:57 BST

GOOOOAAAAALLL!!! 2-1

DOBRA!!!

Chesterfield are back in it, 2-1. Game on. Daley-Campbell crossed from the right, Grigg touched it off and Dobra finished into the bottom corner.

20:53 BST

Goal for Gills: 2-0

Little again from the spot. Long way back for Town now.

20:53 BST

Another penalty to Gills

Stirk on Nevitt. That looked more of a penalty.

20:46 BST

Back underway!

Let’s see if Town can get themselves back into this contest.

20:33 BST

HT: Gillingham 1 v 0 Chesterfield

Town behind at the break after a harsh penalty decision goes against them. Darcy has forced a save out of Morris but, other than that, they haven't really got into their flow. It's scrappy and stop-start.

20:32 BSTUpdated 20:42 BST

40-45 mins

Cerino booked for the hosts before half-time for chopping down Markanday.

20:25 BST

35-40 mins

The Gills’ Andrews has been booked for a late challenge on Dunkley.

The hosts’ Williams is now receiving some treatment after colliding with Daley-Campbell.

Town could do with a spell before half-time because they’ve lost their way.

20:19 BST

30-35 mins

Andrews volleys wide from inside the area. Chesterfield need to be careful here because if they go 2-0 down against this Gills side, it will be a long way back for them.

20:14 BSTUpdated 20:16 BST

Goal for Gillingham: 1-0

Little sends Hemming the wrong way and the hosts lead 1-0.

Have to say, having seen a replay now, it looked like Hemming got a clear touch on the ball.

