Recap: Chesterfield suffer first defeat of season at unbeaten Gillingham
FT: Gillingham 4 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)
FT: 4-1
FT: Gillingham 4 v 1 Chesterfield
Town suffer their first defeat in the league this season and it's a heavy one. The decision for the first penalty went against them but there was some really poor defending out there tonight.
Goal for Gills: 4-1
Wyllie adds a fourth from close-range. 4-1.
Another Town sub - 87 mins
Lewis is on for Gordon.
80-85 mins
Markanday blasts over from a narrow angle. Time is running out.
75-80 mins
Duffy is on for Darcy.
Bonis heads on target from Mandeville’s cross from the right but Morris saved comfortably.
70-75 mins
Nevitt and Coleman have both been booked for the hosts.
Town subs - 70 mins
Mandeville, Fleck and Bonis replace Daley-Campbell, Naylor and Grigg.
60-65 mins
Daley-Campbell has been booked for dragging back Williams.
Hutton’s long-range strike has just gone wide.
3-1, 65 mins on the clock.
Goal for Gills: 3-1
Just like that, hosts restore their two-goal advantage. And it’s route one. A long kick from keeper Morris travels a long way, Dunkley and Daley-Campbell didn’t deal with it, and debutant Cirino smashed it home. 3-1.
GOOOOAAAAALLL!!! 2-1
DOBRA!!!
Chesterfield are back in it, 2-1. Game on. Daley-Campbell crossed from the right, Grigg touched it off and Dobra finished into the bottom corner.
Goal for Gills: 2-0
Little again from the spot. Long way back for Town now.
Another penalty to Gills
Stirk on Nevitt. That looked more of a penalty.
Back underway!
Let’s see if Town can get themselves back into this contest.
40-45 mins
Cerino booked for the hosts before half-time for chopping down Markanday.
35-40 mins
The Gills’ Andrews has been booked for a late challenge on Dunkley.
The hosts’ Williams is now receiving some treatment after colliding with Daley-Campbell.
Town could do with a spell before half-time because they’ve lost their way.
30-35 mins
Andrews volleys wide from inside the area. Chesterfield need to be careful here because if they go 2-0 down against this Gills side, it will be a long way back for them.
Goal for Gillingham: 1-0
Little sends Hemming the wrong way and the hosts lead 1-0.
Have to say, having seen a replay now, it looked like Hemming got a clear touch on the ball.