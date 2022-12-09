Recap: Chesterfield score two late goals to beat Dorking Wanderers
Chesterfield host Dorking Wanderers today in the National League (3pm KO).
The fourth-placed Spireites will be hoping to return to winning ways after losing 1-0 at Halifax last Saturday.
Dorking also lost at Halifax in midweek and are currently 17th in the table.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Dorking Wanderers: LIVE UPDATES
- Latest score: Chesterfield 3 v 1 Dorking Wanderers (3pm KO)
- Spireites 4th; Dorking 17th
- Spireites XI: Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Asante, Dobra; Tshimanga. Subs: Williams, Akinola, Clarke, Uchegbulam, Quigley.
- Paul Cook makes five changes
Paul Cook's team selection 'justified' as Spireites beat Dorking - reaction
Paul Cook’s team selection for Chesterfield’s 3-1 win against Dorking Wanderers was ‘justified’ because they collected the three points, said coach Danny Webb.
Chesterfield strike late to beat Dorking Wanderers and move up to third - how it happened
Chesterfield moved back up to third in the National League after scoring two goals in two minutes late on to beat Dorking Wanderers 3-1.
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 1 Dorking Wanderers
The Spireites return to winning ways after late goals from Dobra and Quigley swing the game in Chesterfield’s favour.
Reaction coming up.
QUIGLEY!!!
Chesterfield score two goals in two minutes to go 3-1 up. Mandeville finds Quigley in the box and he squeezes a shot past Walsh.
DOBRA!!!
Chesterfield are back in front on 83 minutes, 2-1. Dobra smashes the ball home at the back post from King’s drilled cross. Great work by Akinola and Oldaker in the build-up.