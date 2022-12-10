The Spireites left it late but goals from Armando Dobra and Joe Quigley secured the points late on at the Technique Stadium on Saturday.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game…

Ross Fitzsimons 6

Ash Palmer in action against Dorking Wanderers. Picture: Tina Jenner.

He was not called into action too often but he did what he had to do just fine. No clean sheet this week.

Jeff King 7

Another assist, taking him to seven for the season, as he set-up Dobra to restore the lead with a drilled cross. Overall, a bit quieter than normal going forward and he was a bit wasteful at times. An extra mark for his assist.

Ash Palmer 7

A solid enough outing on his home debut. He wasn’t hugely tested but he was calm on the ball and a threat in the opposition box from corners.

Jamie Grimes 7

Showed plenty of composure on the ball in the first-half with Chesterfield having lots of possession and him being the one to bring it out from the back and he performed well at that role. He was given more problems after the break as Dorking tried to go over the top.

Branden Horton 6

Recalled to the line-up in place of Clements. Started brightly with lots of energy down the left. Found it tougher in the second-half and was caught out of position a few times. it will be interesting to see who starts at left-back against Wrexham.

Ollie Banks 7

Back in the side after returning from six weeks out with a hamstring injury. Slotted back into the team with ease in the early part of the game and showed off his excellent passing range. Dragged one shot wide after a short corner routine. A much-needed 60 minutes in the tank.

Darren Oldaker 7

A good performance against his former club. Played a part in the second goal. Had what looked like a strong shout for a penalty turned down. Saw lots of the ball and tried to make things happen.

Liam Mandeville 8

Chesterfield’s best and most consistent player throughout the full 90 minutes. He had a couple of chances to score himself and assisted the third goal. Kept possession well and was flexible with his positioning.

Akwasi Asante 7

Encouraging signs after a month or so out. Looked the sharpest he has been for a while and was more mobile. Almost got on the scoresheet but he was denied by the legs of keeper Walsh. Found Tshimanga in the box with a clever pass which led to the penalty. Got an hour under his belt.

Armando Dobra 8

Bagged his fifth goal of the season, finishing at the far post from King’s cross late on. Caused Dorking lots of problems in the first-half by collecting the ball on the half-turn and running at the away defence. A sublime pass created a chance for Mandeville in the second 45. A man of the match contender.

Kabongo Tshimanga 7

His first start since October and he marked it with a goal, scoring just before half-time from the penalty spot. He forced Walsh into two saves before that. He was more involved and made good attempts to link the play as well as still offering a threat in behind.

Tim Akinola 8

Super sub. Played a pivotal role in helping to swing the game in Chesterfield’s favour in the last 10 minutes. He made a brilliant tackle in his own half and then drove deep into the Dorking half, it didn’t immediately lead to a goal, but it changed the momentum of the match, lifted the crowd and moments later they got the second.

Jesurun Uchegbulam 7

Like Akinola, he also played his part off the bench. He got the fans off their seats with his pace and directness, although he was a bit indecisive and frustrated at the same time.

Joe Quigley 7

