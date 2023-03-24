News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Chesterfield keep up form after convincing win against Halifax

Chesterfield will be hoping to secure their first home win in six games when they take on Halifax at the Technique Stadium today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 25th Mar 2023, 17:06 GMT
Chesterfield v Halifax - live updates.
The Spireites have won four of their last five matches and behind Woking in third only on goal difference.

Opponents Halifax are 16th but they have only lost one of their last eight and they are in the FA Trophy semi-final.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield v Halifax: LIVE UPDATES

FT: A great win

FT: Chesterfield 2 v 0 Halifax

Goals in each half from Banks and Dobra secure a deserved win. Dobra went off late on, although he seemed to signal he was okay. Six unbeaten and a first home win in six

Five minutes added

2-0.

Third Spireites sub - 82 minutes

Dobra, who appears to be saying he is fine to continue, does indeed come off and is replaced by Uchegbulam.

Dobra down injured

Oh dear. He has gone down unchallenged. The physio is on. Looks like his hamstring again.

Second Spireites sub - 78 minutes

Dallas off, McCallum on.

GOOOAAAALLL!!! 2-0

DOBRA!!!

Chesterfield double their lead on 70 minutes, 2-0. Dobra, who replaced Quigley just seven minutes ago, smashes home from close-range.

Booking

For Banks.

First Spireites sub - 63 minutes

Dobra replaces Quigley, which should mean Dallas goes up front.

Big let off

A poor ball by Palmer sells Grimes short and Halifax have two chances on the counter but they don’t make the most of them.

Halifax sub

Stott replaced Debrah at the break.

