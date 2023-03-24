Recap: Chesterfield keep up form after convincing win against Halifax
Chesterfield will be hoping to secure their first home win in six games when they take on Halifax at the Technique Stadium today (3pm KO).
The Spireites have won four of their last five matches and behind Woking in third only on goal difference.
Opponents Halifax are 16th but they have only lost one of their last eight and they are in the FA Trophy semi-final.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield v Halifax: LIVE UPDATES
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 0 Halifax
Goals in each half from Banks and Dobra secure a deserved win. Dobra went off late on, although he seemed to signal he was okay. Six unbeaten and a first home win in six
Dobra, who appears to be saying he is fine to continue, does indeed come off and is replaced by Uchegbulam.
Oh dear. He has gone down unchallenged. The physio is on. Looks like his hamstring again.
DOBRA!!!
Chesterfield double their lead on 70 minutes, 2-0. Dobra, who replaced Quigley just seven minutes ago, smashes home from close-range.
A poor ball by Palmer sells Grimes short and Halifax have two chances on the counter but they don’t make the most of them.