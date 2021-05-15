Full time then and it has finished Chesterfield 0-0 Wealdstone.

Given how widely fancied they were to pick up three points in this game, that has to go down as an opportunity missed for the Spireites.

I’ll start by giving credit to the visitors. They certainly weren’t lucky to come away with a point, and gave Town much more of a game than I think anyone, even the most optimistic Wealdstone fan, would have been expecting. If anything, they looked the more likely side to win it in the second 45, forcing several decent saves out of Town ‘keeper James Montgomery.

As for the hosts, there’s fresh questions to be answered by them, as for the vast majority of the game they seemed unable to break down the Wealdstone defence. I’d said before the match that winning today was non-negotiable and to large degree I think that is still true, and whilst the Spireites do still occupy a play-off place, their last two games have now taken on an even greater importance, if that were possible at this stage of the season.

Of course, it’s important to look at the positives. Whilst it was a disappointing result today, Town did not lose and they are still in 7th spot, which in the early parts of the season seemed almost unthinkable. There’s still two games to go, six more points to play for and every chance that the Spireites can end the regular season inside that top seven. They’ll need to improve somewhat if they are to collect maximum points from those two games though, but I’m sure James Rowe and his team will know that. And, if there’s anything this squad has proven throughout this season, it’s their ability to bounce back and overcome setbacks, and they’re just one more big push away from giving themselves a shot at writing their names in Chesterfield folklore.