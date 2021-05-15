LiveRecap: Chesterfield held to goalless draw against Wealdstone
Chesterfield host Wealdstone in the National League today (3pm KO) as they aim to keep their play-off hopes on track.
The Spireites go into this fixture on the back of two successive wins against Woking and King’s Lynn Town.
Town are currently sixth in the table with three games to go.
Wealdstone are in awful form, losing all of their last eight and have not scored in six.
Liam Norcliffe is at the Technique Stadium and will have all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Wealdstone: LIVE UPDATES
Saturday, 15 May, 2021
- FT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Wealdstone
- Spireites in seventh after today’s draw with two games remaining
- Montgomery; Carline, Yarney, Evans, Maguire; McCourt, Oyeleke; Clarke, Mandeville; Yussuf, Rowe. Subs: Whittle, M.Smith, Whelan, Dinanga, Mitchell.
- Two changes for Chesterfield this afternoon as Will Evans and Liam Mandeville replace Gavin Gunning and Alex Whittle.
- James Rowe starts four-match touchline ban
Not the result that Chesterfield wanted but it’s another point on the board.
Two games to go...it’s going to be tense.
Liam Norcliffe's player ratings from Chesterfield's goalless draw against Wealdstone
Chesterfield were left frustrated after a goalless draw against Wealdstone on Saturday.
Rowe on his touchline ban
James Rowe explains why he received four-match touchline ban & how he found watching from stand
James Rowe has lifted the lid on why he was handed a four-match touchline ban.
ROWE REACTION
WEALDSTONE REACTION: Chesterfield 'lacked leadership' in 'unacceptable' performance, says James Rowe
Chesterfield boss James Rowe said his team ‘lacked leadership’ in the goalless draw against Wealdstone and that the performance was ‘unacceptable’.
Final thoughts from fan writer Ben
Full time then and it has finished Chesterfield 0-0 Wealdstone.
Given how widely fancied they were to pick up three points in this game, that has to go down as an opportunity missed for the Spireites.
I’ll start by giving credit to the visitors. They certainly weren’t lucky to come away with a point, and gave Town much more of a game than I think anyone, even the most optimistic Wealdstone fan, would have been expecting. If anything, they looked the more likely side to win it in the second 45, forcing several decent saves out of Town ‘keeper James Montgomery.
As for the hosts, there’s fresh questions to be answered by them, as for the vast majority of the game they seemed unable to break down the Wealdstone defence. I’d said before the match that winning today was non-negotiable and to large degree I think that is still true, and whilst the Spireites do still occupy a play-off place, their last two games have now taken on an even greater importance, if that were possible at this stage of the season.
Of course, it’s important to look at the positives. Whilst it was a disappointing result today, Town did not lose and they are still in 7th spot, which in the early parts of the season seemed almost unthinkable. There’s still two games to go, six more points to play for and every chance that the Spireites can end the regular season inside that top seven. They’ll need to improve somewhat if they are to collect maximum points from those two games though, but I’m sure James Rowe and his team will know that. And, if there’s anything this squad has proven throughout this season, it’s their ability to bounce back and overcome setbacks, and they’re just one more big push away from giving themselves a shot at writing their names in Chesterfield folklore.
The Spireites’ promotion story takes another twist then, and with two games to go it’s still anyone’s guess as to where they might end up come the end of the season. With things so delicately poised, it should be some atmosphere when fans return to the Technique Stadium next weekend, even with the reduced crowd. Let’s hope the lads can them a little bit more to shout about against Dagenham and Redbridge!
It’s all over
FT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Wealdstone
A frustrating day for the Spireites.
Reaction to follow.
Montgomery with another good save deep into added time from Lewis.
Six minutes added
0-0. Can they find a winner?
Whelan’s corner is flicked on at the near post by Rowe but it is scrambled clear. Two minutes to go, 0-0.
Rowe switches play to Carline who nods the ball into the path of Whelan who fires wide.
Final change - 80 mins
Mandeville off, Mitchell on.
Great block
By Evans to deny Hughes in the box. Put his body on the line there.
Montgomery
Sweep up at the back when it looked like Wealdstone were in. He then saves from Lewis. 15 to go, 0-0. Come on, Town!
Dinanga beats the offside trap but is denied by the legs of Wealdstone goalkeeper Shelvey. Carline then heads over from Whelan’s cross. Better from Town. 20 to go, 0-0.
Second Town sub
Whelan replaces McCourt on the hour.