Recap: Chesterfield fall to heavy defeat at Tranmere Rovers
FT: Tranmere Rovers 4 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (12.45pm)
Heavy defeat
FT: Tranmere Rovers 4 v 0 Chesterfield
The Spireites totally collapsed in the second-half, conceding four times as they fall to their defeat in seven. Missed some good chances in the first-half and then they paid the price. More reaction coming up on the DT website.
Eight minutes added
4-0.
Goal for Tranmere: 4-0
Boot parried from Morris and Finley finished the rebound. Four goals conceded in the second-half.
Goal for Tranmere: 3-0
Sub Davison runs clear and slots in. 3-0. Game over.
Brilliant from Palmer
Great defending from Palmer to block on the line from Dennis. Almost 3-0.
Final sub - 75
Madden is on for Metcalfe.
Half chance
Metcalfe drifts a shot just wide after Duffy’s cross was controlled into his path by Mandeville.
Four subs - 68
Jacobs, Fleck, Duffy and Grigg replace Banks, Naylor, Olakigbe and Pepple.
Chance for Town
Pepple almost turned in Mandeville’s low cross but he couldn’t quie reach it.
Booking
Dobra receives a yellow.
Tranmere pressure
Hosts are on top and are pushing for a third.
Goal for Tranmere: 2-0
Hendry pounced from close-range after Town failed to clear their lines from Patrick’s cross from the left.
Goal for Tranmere: 1-0
Boot’s attempted punched clearance went straight to Norman and he drilled home. Tranmere score with their first shot on target. 1-0.
Back underway!
Off we go!
HT: 0-0
One minute added
0-0.
Half an hour gone
And Chesterfield should be in front with the chances they’ve had. Hosts yet to have a shot on target.
Two big chances!
Some slick one-touch play opens up the hosts and Banks goes through one-on-one with McGee but he probably didn’t catch it as well as he would have liked and the Tranmere man made a block. The ball then fell into the path of Olakigbe who should slot home from close-range but he fluffed his lines when it looked easier to score.
