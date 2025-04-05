Live

Recap: Chesterfield fall to heavy defeat at Tranmere Rovers

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 5th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2025, 14:42 BST
Tranmere Rovers v Chesterfield - live updates.
Chesterfield are six unbeaten and are closing in on the play-off positions ahead of today’s trip to relegation-threatened Tranmere Rovers (12.45pm KO).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Tranmere Rovers 4 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (12.45pm)

14:41 BST

Heavy defeat

FT: Tranmere Rovers 4 v 0 Chesterfield

The Spireites totally collapsed in the second-half, conceding four times as they fall to their defeat in seven. Missed some good chances in the first-half and then they paid the price. More reaction coming up on the DT website.

14:33 BST

Eight minutes added

4-0.

14:32 BST

Goal for Tranmere: 4-0

Boot parried from Morris and Finley finished the rebound. Four goals conceded in the second-half.

14:28 BSTUpdated 14:31 BST

Goal for Tranmere: 3-0

Sub Davison runs clear and slots in. 3-0. Game over.

14:19 BST

Brilliant from Palmer

Great defending from Palmer to block on the line from Dennis. Almost 3-0.

14:18 BST

Final sub - 75

Madden is on for Metcalfe.

14:14 BST

Half chance

Metcalfe drifts a shot just wide after Duffy’s cross was controlled into his path by Mandeville.

14:11 BST

Four subs - 68

Jacobs, Fleck, Duffy and Grigg replace Banks, Naylor, Olakigbe and Pepple.

14:04 BST

Chance for Town

Pepple almost turned in Mandeville’s low cross but he couldn’t quie reach it.

14:02 BST

Booking

Dobra receives a yellow.

14:01 BST

Tranmere pressure

Hosts are on top and are pushing for a third.

13:57 BST

Goal for Tranmere: 2-0

Hendry pounced from close-range after Town failed to clear their lines from Patrick’s cross from the left.

13:50 BST

Goal for Tranmere: 1-0

Boot’s attempted punched clearance went straight to Norman and he drilled home. Tranmere score with their first shot on target. 1-0.

13:47 BST

Back underway!

Off we go!

13:32 BST

HT: 0-0

HT: Tranmere Rovers 0 v 0 Chesterfield

The Spireites should be in front with big chances for Mandeville, Banks and Olakigbe. Hosts have got into the Blues' box but they have not had a shot on target yet.

13:31 BST

One minute added

0-0.

13:16 BST

Half an hour gone

And Chesterfield should be in front with the chances they’ve had. Hosts yet to have a shot on target.

13:11 BST

Two big chances!

Some slick one-touch play opens up the hosts and Banks goes through one-on-one with McGee but he probably didn’t catch it as well as he would have liked and the Tranmere man made a block. The ball then fell into the path of Olakigbe who should slot home from close-range but he fluffed his lines when it looked easier to score.

