Recap: Chesterfield concede 93rd minute equaliser against Tranmere Rovers

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 25th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2025, 16:56 BST
Chesterfield travel to Tranmere Rovers in League Two today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Tranmere Rovers 1 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

16:54 BST

FT: 1-1

FT: Tranmere Rovers 1 v 1 Chesterfield

Town denied what would have been a deserved win at the death. Gutting. Jennings it was with the equaliser. That was a strong away performance that deserved more.

16:51 BST

Goal for Tranmere: 1-1

Gutting. 93rd minute.

16:47 BST

Four minutes added

0-1.

16:46 BST

Town sub - 88 mins

Grigg replaces Bonis.

16:45 BST

Attendance

7,013 (1,066 Town fans).

16:41 BST

80-85 mins

Soloman with a late chance for Tranmere but his attempt was weak and Hemming was there to save.

16:35 BSTUpdated 16:36 BST

75-80 mins

Bonis almost turns in Gordon’s cross at the near post but it goes behind for a corner instead.

Then a dramatic moment. Bonis looked to be taken out in the area, play went on and Darcy was denied by McGowan on the line, but Chesterfield believe that should have been a spot-kick and it looked a strong shout.

16:31 BST

70-75 mins

Duffy has made an immediate impact, producing two crosses. Wonder how long it will be before we see Grigg...

16:27 BST

Spireites subs - 70 mins

Duffy and Darcy replace Berry and Mandeville.

Berry forced a good save from Murphy just before he came off after being teed-up by Bonis.

16:23 BST

60-65 mins

Gordon finds Berry in his favourite position in the left channel, but his curling effort goes a yard wide.

16:19 BST

55-60 mins

Game has gone scrappy again. That will suit Chesterfield. They won’t want the hosts building up any momentum.

16:13 BST

50-55 mins

Smith glances a header wide from a Smallwood cross from the left.

16:06 BST

46-50 mins

Gordon clears away the danger from near his goal-line as Jennings tries to turn the ball home from close-range.

16:02 BST

Back underway!

The officials are once again booed as they come back out.

Off we go!

15:47 BST

HT: 0-1

HT: Tranmere Rovers 0 v 1 Chesterfield

The Spireites lead thanks to Patrick's own goal. They dominated after that and should have got a second. They've been a big threat on the counter. But the hosts fought back and had the ball in the net from a corner but the offside flag was up. The officials are booed off at the break.

15:43 BSTUpdated 15:44 BST

40-45 mins

Whitaker’s curling free-kick from 25 yards is tipped behind by Hemming.

The hosts have had a penalty claim against Dunkley for handball turned down.

Hemming then parries behind a header from Jennings.

And then the hosts have a goal from a corner from Smith ruled out for offside, which the hosts are furious about. He turned it in from close-range.

15:39 BST

35-40 mins

Tranmere have halted Town’s pressure and are having a little spell of their own as we approach half-time.

Dunkley is booked for hauling down Davison.

15:33 BST

30-35 mins

Mandeville pulls a free-kick back to Berry on the edge of the area and his first-time effort flew over the bar. Clever idea.

Chesterfield are in control of this one but they need a second. They need to keep giving the ball to Berry and Markanday.

