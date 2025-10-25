Recap: Chesterfield concede 93rd minute equaliser against Tranmere Rovers
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Tranmere Rovers 1 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
FT: 1-1
Goal for Tranmere: 1-1
Gutting. 93rd minute.
Four minutes added
0-1.
Town sub - 88 mins
Grigg replaces Bonis.
Attendance
7,013 (1,066 Town fans).
80-85 mins
Soloman with a late chance for Tranmere but his attempt was weak and Hemming was there to save.
75-80 mins
Bonis almost turns in Gordon’s cross at the near post but it goes behind for a corner instead.
Then a dramatic moment. Bonis looked to be taken out in the area, play went on and Darcy was denied by McGowan on the line, but Chesterfield believe that should have been a spot-kick and it looked a strong shout.
70-75 mins
Duffy has made an immediate impact, producing two crosses. Wonder how long it will be before we see Grigg...
Spireites subs - 70 mins
Duffy and Darcy replace Berry and Mandeville.
Berry forced a good save from Murphy just before he came off after being teed-up by Bonis.
60-65 mins
Gordon finds Berry in his favourite position in the left channel, but his curling effort goes a yard wide.
55-60 mins
Game has gone scrappy again. That will suit Chesterfield. They won’t want the hosts building up any momentum.
50-55 mins
Smith glances a header wide from a Smallwood cross from the left.
46-50 mins
Gordon clears away the danger from near his goal-line as Jennings tries to turn the ball home from close-range.
Back underway!
The officials are once again booed as they come back out.
Off we go!
HT: 0-1
HT: Tranmere Rovers 0 v 1 Chesterfield
40-45 mins
Whitaker’s curling free-kick from 25 yards is tipped behind by Hemming.
The hosts have had a penalty claim against Dunkley for handball turned down.
Hemming then parries behind a header from Jennings.
And then the hosts have a goal from a corner from Smith ruled out for offside, which the hosts are furious about. He turned it in from close-range.
35-40 mins
Tranmere have halted Town’s pressure and are having a little spell of their own as we approach half-time.
Dunkley is booked for hauling down Davison.
30-35 mins
Mandeville pulls a free-kick back to Berry on the edge of the area and his first-time effort flew over the bar. Clever idea.
Chesterfield are in control of this one but they need a second. They need to keep giving the ball to Berry and Markanday.