Recap: Chesterfield beat Southend United to record 18th consecutive home win
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 3 v 0 Southend United: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
Sailing clear at the top!
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 0 Southend United Brilliant result. Some great goals. Clinical. 18 consecutive home wins. Sailing further clear at the top.
Six minutes added
3-0.
Great block
By Grimes to deny Ralph.
Third Town sub - 84 mins
Jacobs off, Banks on.
GOOOAAAAAALLLL!!! 3-0
DOBRA!!!
It's 3-0, and it's another wonderful goal. Dobra, who has looked bright since coming on, played a one-two with Jacobs before driving into the box and rifling into the top corner.
GOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 2-0
Second Town sub - 73 mins
Grigg off, Quigley on.
Chesterfield sub - 66 mins
Berry off, Dobra on.
Bridge
Curls over a free-kick from 20 plus yards.
Williams
Is back on, and has just been booked for handball.
63 gone, 1-0.