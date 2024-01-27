News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Live

Recap: Chesterfield beat Southend United to record 18th consecutive home win

Chesterfield take on Southend United in the National League today (3pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 27th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2024, 16:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 3 v 0 Southend United: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

Show new updates
16:53 GMT

Sailing clear at the top!

FT: Chesterfield 3 v 0 Southend United Brilliant result. Some great goals. Clinical. 18 consecutive home wins. Sailing further clear at the top.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

16:46 GMT

Six minutes added

3-0.

16:45 GMT

Great block

By Grimes to deny Ralph.

16:40 GMT

Third Town sub - 84 mins

Jacobs off, Banks on.

16:38 GMT

GOOOAAAAAALLLL!!! 3-0

DOBRA!!!

It's 3-0, and it's another wonderful goal. Dobra, who has looked bright since coming on, played a one-two with Jacobs before driving into the box and rifling into the top corner.

16:31 GMT

GOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 2-0

QUIGLEY!!!

Chesterfield are 2-0 up! Just seconds after coming on, Quigley scores with his first touch to double the Spireites' lead.

16:28 GMT

Second Town sub - 73 mins

Grigg off, Quigley on.

16:22 GMT

Chesterfield sub - 66 mins

Berry off, Dobra on.

16:20 GMT

Bridge

Curls over a free-kick from 20 plus yards.

16:19 GMT

Williams

Is back on, and has just been booked for handball.

63 gone, 1-0.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldNational League