Recap: Chesterfield beat Preston North End in reserves game
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you the team news and updates.
FT: Chesterfield reserves 3 v 0 Preston North End: LIVE UPDATES (1pm)
FT: 3-0
Chesterfield beat Preston 3-0 thanks two goals from Drummond and a penalty from Banks. Drummond the standout player.
Good minutes for a lot of first-team players, including 45 for both Fleck and Donacien and an hour for Banks. Possibly one injury concern with Metcalfe hobbling off late on.
More reaction coming up on the DT website.
Metcalfe
Has hobbled off in the closing stages.
Goal for Chesterfield: 3-0
Third goal for Chesterfield and a second for Drummond, who runs clear and slots in neatly. Assisted by...Ryan Boot!
20 to go
Still 2-0. Around 420 here in attendance this afternoon, I’m told.
Spireites sub - 62 mins
Banks off, Mandeville on.
Another chance
This time PNE keeper Stowell makes another save from Jacobs to deny the midfielder in the box.
Top save
Drummond continues to pose a threat and he hangs up a cross to the far post which Banks meets but keeper Stowell makes a really good save to spread himself and make the block.
Bright start
Banks blasts over from the edge of the box after the ball fell nicely to him.
Two Spireites subs - 46
Cook and Whitney replace Fleck and Donacien at half-time.
HT: 2-0
Goals from Drummond and Banks (pen) have the Blues in command. Banks and Metcalfe have also hit the woodwork.
Great play from Drummond
Drummond travels a long way with the ball down the right before his low strike across goal just creeps wide. Drummond has played with a fantastic attitude so far.
Goal for Chesterfield: 2-0
Banks scores from 12 yards, going to the keeper’s left. 2-0.
Penalty to Chesterfield
For handball after Jacobs’ strike from the edge of the area was blocked.
Off the post!
Chesterfeld hit the woodwork for a second time, Metcalfe striking the post from about 25 yards out wit a curling effort.
Jacobs takes a short corner and Daley-Campbell flashes a curling shot narrowly wide of the far post.
Midway point
Still 1-0 to Chesterfield.
Donacien has been nice and calm so far, Banks has been a level above, Drummomnd has been lively down the right and Hobson is showing a lot of enthusiasm up top.
Goal for Chesterfield: 1-0
Daley-Campbell cuts the ball back from the right edge of the box and Drummond nets with a crisp finish into the far corner.
Half chance
Jacobs feeds Drummond down the right and he flashes a ball across the box but it evaded Hobson in the middle.
0-0 on 10.
