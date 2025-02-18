Live

Recap: Chesterfield beat Preston North End in reserves game

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 18th Feb 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 14:48 BST
John Fleck in action against Preston. Picture: Tina JennerJohn Fleck in action against Preston. Picture: Tina Jenner
John Fleck in action against Preston. Picture: Tina Jenner
Chesterfield reserves host their counterparts from Preston North End today, with several senior Spireites players expected to play (1pm KO).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you the team news and updates.

FT: Chesterfield reserves 3 v 0 Preston North End: LIVE UPDATES (1pm)

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 14:53 BST

FT: 3-0

Chesterfield beat Preston 3-0 thanks two goals from Drummond and a penalty from Banks. Drummond the standout player.

Good minutes for a lot of first-team players, including 45 for both Fleck and Donacien and an hour for Banks. Possibly one injury concern with Metcalfe hobbling off late on.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 14:51 BST

Metcalfe

Has hobbled off in the closing stages.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 14:33 BST

Goal for Chesterfield: 3-0

Third goal for Chesterfield and a second for Drummond, who runs clear and slots in neatly. Assisted by...Ryan Boot!

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 14:30 BST

20 to go

Still 2-0. Around 420 here in attendance this afternoon, I’m told.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 14:20 BST

Spireites sub - 62 mins

Banks off, Mandeville on.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 14:20 BST

Another chance

This time PNE keeper Stowell makes another save from Jacobs to deny the midfielder in the box.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 14:17 BST

Top save

Drummond continues to pose a threat and he hangs up a cross to the far post which Banks meets but keeper Stowell makes a really good save to spread himself and make the block.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 14:05 BST

Bright start

Banks blasts over from the edge of the box after the ball fell nicely to him.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 14:04 BST

Two Spireites subs - 46

Cook and Whitney replace Fleck and Donacien at half-time.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 13:47 BST

HT: 2-0

Goals from Drummond and Banks (pen) have the Blues in command. Banks and Metcalfe have also hit the woodwork.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 13:45 BST

Great play from Drummond

Drummond travels a long way with the ball down the right before his low strike across goal just creeps wide. Drummond has played with a fantastic attitude so far.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 13:38 BST

Goal for Chesterfield: 2-0

Banks scores from 12 yards, going to the keeper’s left. 2-0.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 13:36 BST

Penalty to Chesterfield

For handball after Jacobs’ strike from the edge of the area was blocked.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 13:31 BST

Off the post!

Chesterfeld hit the woodwork for a second time, Metcalfe striking the post from about 25 yards out wit a curling effort.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 13:30 BST

Close!

Jacobs takes a short corner and Daley-Campbell flashes a curling shot narrowly wide of the far post.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 13:25 BSTUpdated 13:27 BST

Midway point

Still 1-0 to Chesterfield.

Donacien has been nice and calm so far, Banks has been a level above, Drummomnd has been lively down the right and Hobson is showing a lot of enthusiasm up top.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 13:13 BST

Goal for Chesterfield: 1-0

Daley-Campbell cuts the ball back from the right edge of the box and Drummond nets with a crisp finish into the far corner.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 13:11 BST

Half chance

Jacobs feeds Drummond down the right and he flashes a ball across the box but it evaded Hobson in the middle.

0-0 on 10.

