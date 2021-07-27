LiveRecap: Chesterfield beat League Two Bradford City as Danny Rowe scores against his former club
Chesterfield host League Two Bradford City in a friendly at the Technique Stadium tonight (7.30pm KO).
The Spireites have played Alfreton Town and Matlock Town so far during pre-season and have just returned from a four-day training camp at Loughborough University.
The Bantams are now managed by Derek Adams, who led Morecambe to promotion to League One through the play-offs last season.
Chesterfield v Bradford City: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 21:22
- FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Bradford City (7.30pm KO)
- Rowe and Payne put Blues 2-0 ahead after five minutes
- O'Connor heads one back for visitors on 49 minutes
- Chesterfield XI: Loach; Grimes, Gunning, Maguire; King, Oyeleke, Khan, Clarke, Miller; Rowe, Payne. Subs: Weston, Mandeville, McCourt, Tyson, Rowley and trialists x3.
- Three trialists on bench for Town
- First home pre-season friendly
- Fans allowed to attend
It’s all over
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Bradford City
Goals from Danny Rowe and Stefan Payne.
What a save!
Trialist goalkeeper with a top save down to his left to keep out a close-range header.
Great tackle
Brilliant recovery challenge from trialist (one who replaced Maguire) after Bradford countered after King gave the ball away. Almost full-time.
And....another sub
A trialist striker, one who scored against Alfreton, replaces Oyeleke on 81 minutes.
Bradford’s Charles Vernam crashes a header from six yards against the crossbar. 12 minutes to go. 2-1.
And another change - 74 mins
A trialist goalkeeper is on for the hosts. A different one to previous games.
Another sub - 70 mins
Joe Rowley comes on for Calvin Miller with 20 minutes to go.
Jeff King has switched flanks and is now on the left.
Bradford have been better this half but Chesterfield still lead 2-1.
Spireites change - 64 mins
Nathan Tyson replaces Stefan Payne.
Spireites sub - 55 mins
Danny Rowe goes off to a few boos from the away end. Curtis Weston is on. 55 gone. 2-1.
Goal for Bradford: 2-1
Paudie O’Connor with a header from a cross from the right on 49 minutes.
2-1.
Bradford
Have changed their entire starting line-up at half-time.
We are back underway.
HT subs for hosts
Two changes for Chesterfield at the break as McCourt and Mandeville replace Khan and Clarke.
Half-time
HT: Chesterfield 2 v 0 Bradford City
Early goals from Danny Rowe against his former club and Stefan Payne have the Spireites in the lead.
Great move
Grimes into Clarke’s feet on the half-turn, spins and plays the ball into space for Payne who hits it first time at O’Donnell from 20 yards.
Almost 3-0
Miller gets the better of his man down the left wing again, he delivers a drilled cross which takes a deflection and is well saved by O’Donnell at his near post. Almost a third for Town.
Five to the break. 2-0.