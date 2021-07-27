Tom Denton.

The 32-year-old had an operation on his knee in January and missed the rest of last season.

The forward was one month ahead of schedule and scored in the first pre-season friendly against Alfreton before getting more minutes under his belt against Matlock Town.

But he was not involved in the squad for the 2-1 win over Bradford City on Tuesday night at the Technique Stadium.

Speaking after the victory against the Bantams, Spireites boss James Rowe said: “He (Denton) has had a setback so we did not want to risk him.

“He has not trained for a couple of days but hopefully he will come back in the fold in the near future.”

Goals on the night came from Danny Rowe, against his former club, and Stefan Payne.

Laurence Maguire went off in the first-half with blurred vision and boss Rowe named the trialist who replaced him as former Aldershot Town player James Kellermann, 25.

Reflecting on the win, Rowe said: “The victory is not important, it is the performance, and after four days (of training at Loughborough) I thought we were magnificent.

“I thought we showed different sides to us and it could have been a bigger scoreline at half-time.

“I thought one v one we looked dangerous wide and we moved it real quick.

“Naturally the players got tired, they have been away for four days and they have worked so hard.

“The injury to Laurence impacted the subs and Jim Kellermann, the trialist, has come on and did excellent, out of position.

“A pleasing night but we won’t get carried away, a lot of work to do.”

He added: “I am really impressed with both halves. I know that might sound strange because we were on the backfoot in the second-half, but it is fitness exercise and we are only three weeks in.