Recap: Chesterfield beat Halifax to progress to National League play-off semi-finals

Halifax v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Shaymen finished fourth so they have home advantage this evening.

The Spireites secured seventh spot on the last day of the season.

Halifax, who have the best home record in the division, have taken four points off Town this campaign and go into this one as hot favourites.

The winner will play Solihull Moors away this Sunday in the semi-finals.