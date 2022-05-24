Recap: Chesterfield beat Halifax to progress to National League play-off semi-finals

The Shaymen finished fourth so they have home advantage this evening.
The Spireites secured seventh spot on the last day of the season.
Halifax, who have the best home record in the division, have taken four points off Town this campaign and go into this one as hot favourites.
The winner will play Solihull Moors away this Sunday in the semi-finals.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Halifax v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 21:46
- FT: Halifax 1 v 2 Chesterfield (7.45pm KO)
- Rowe header on 20 minutes put Blues in front; King blasts in for 0-2 on 66 minutes
- Sub Stenson pulls one back two minutes later on 66 for 1-2
- In: Maguire, Miller, Whelan. Out: Whittle, Weston, Denton.
- Spireites XI: Loach; King, Williams, Maguire, Grimes, Miller; Kellermann, Whelan, Khan; Mandeville, Rowe. Subs: Whittle, McCourt, Rowley, Denton, Tyson.
- Shaymen finished 4th; Spireites 7th
- Play-off eliminator - winner plays Solihull Moors away on Sunday
GET IN!!!
FT: Halifax 1 v 2 Chesterfield
The Spireites are two wins away from promotion. They progress to the semi-finals. Solihull Moors away on Sunday next up. That was a brave, brave performance. A special night at The Shay. Reaction to follow.
Dearnley drags a shot wide from inside the area....thankfully!
One minute left.
Six minutes added
1-2.
COYB!
Third Spireites sub - 89 minutes
McCourt replaces Khan.
Eight minutes to go
Halifax are pressing for the equaliser. Gulp.
Second Spireites sub - 77 minutes
Whittle replaces Miller, who has been excellent tonight.
First Spireites sub - 72 minutes
Rowe is replaced by Tyson.
Goal for Halifax: 1-2
Sub Stenson gets the hosts back in it from close-range with a tap-in from a cross. The home fans are up for it now.
GOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!! 0-2
KING!!!
The full-back blasts the ball into the roof of the net from a very tight angle, wide on the right.
How has he got that in from there?! What a rocket from Kingy against his former club. He runs the length of the pitch to celebrate with the jubilant Spireites fans up the other end. Chesterfield lead 2-0.
Big chance!
For Mandeville to grab a second but his shot was straight at Johnson. I hope Town don’t rue that, that could be crucial.