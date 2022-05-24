Goals in each half from Danny Rowe and Jeff King put the Spireites in a commanding position before substitute Matty Stenson tapped in two minutes later.

Despite some late pressure and six minutes of added time the Blues managed to get over the line and book a semi-final spot away at Solihull Moors on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Grimes celebrates at the end of the game.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield player ratings from the game...

Scott Loach 6

The stopper had very little to do on the night as Chesterfield restricted the hosts to very little. He made a great save in the second-half but the linesman’s flag was up so it would not have counted.

Jeff King 9

A goal and an assist against his former club. His corner delivery was headed in by Rowe in the first-half. His sixth goal of the season was a rocket as he blasted in from a tight angle. He was also very solid defensively and was up and down the right all evening.

Tyrone Williams 8

The centre-back put in a solid showing. He was dominant in the air and he made some key interceptions. He hardly put a foot wrong as Halifax targeted him regularly.

Jamie Grimes 8

A cool and calm performance. Swept up at the back and kept things simple. Made a superb block in the first-half, throwing his body on the line.

Laurence Maguire 8

A surprise starter at left-back. He stuck to the task really well and didn’t let much get past him despite being up against the pacy Tyrell Warren and Billy Waters. Deserved a lot of credit.

Calvin Miller 8

His best performance in a long time. He was direct, full of energy and a constant threat. He was particularly excellent in the first-half and came close to scoring with a deflected strike.

Jim Kellermann 7

He did all the dirty work in the middle of the park. A tireless display.

Tom Whelan 7

Back in the starting line-up and he took his chance with both hands. Battled away all night and ran himself into the ground. Really dug deep late on to help see out the six minutes of added time.

Saidou Khan 8

Back to his best here with a lively performance full of pace and energy. He took up some intelligent positions to receive the ball and was a good outlet for Town.

Liam Mandeville 7

Had an early chance in the opening minutes and even better one in the second-half but he shot straight at Sam Johnson. Halifax wanted him sent off after a tackle on Jack Senior but he got away with a booking.

Danny Rowe 8

Gave Chesterfield the lead with a flicked header, his first goal since October. Assisted King’s strike with a clever switch of play. He gave Halifax’s defence lots of problems and linked the play well.

Nathan Tyson 8

Replaced Rowe after 70 minutes. Stretched the Halifax defence with runs in behind and chased down lost causes to help ease the pressure. He gave it everything and played an important role in the win.

Alex Whittle 7

Helped shore things up down the left when he came on for Miller with 15 minutes remaining.

Jak McCourt N/A