Recap: Chesterfield beat Burton Albion in EFL Trophy

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 7th Oct 2025, 11:32 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 20:53 BST
Chesterfield v Burton Albion - live updates.
Chesterfield host League One Burton Albion in their second EFL Trophy group game tonight (7pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Burton Albion: LIVE UPDATES (7pm)

20:53 BST

FT: 1-0

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Burton Albion

A late winner from Bonis secures the Spireites their first victory in this competition this season . It was a drab game but the Blues claim the win and a rare clean sheet.

20:47 BST

90 mins

Five minutes added. 1-0.

20:39 BST

GOAL! 1-0

BONIS!

Markanday slipped in Darcy and his cross from the right was turned in from close-range. Some suggestion it might have been an own goal or Bonis who got the final touch but it was difficult to tell from here.

20:32 BST

Attendance

1,229 (127 Burton Albion fans)

20:28 BST

Another Blues sub - 72 mins

Gordon is on for Lewis.

20:26 BST

70 mins

If we are honest, this game has been a really drab game. It feels like it has been going on forever. And there are still 20 minutes left.

20:18 BST

Spireites subs - 62 mins

Grimes, Dobra and Bonis replace Donacien, Berry and Dickson.

20:15 BST

55-60 mins

Lewis went down on the far side moments ago and needed treatmen but he is good to go again.

20:10 BSTUpdated 20:12 BST

50-55 mins

Berry heads clear off the line from Tavares after Burton threaten from a corner. Berry did well to anticipate that and get that away.

20:07 BST

46-55 mins

Akoto has the first shot on target for either side with 50 minutes on the clock. It was from distance and it was a comfortable save for Boot.

20:01 BSTUpdated 20:02 BST

Back underway

Stirk has replaced Fleck at half-time. Imagine that was pre-planned. Burton have made a triple sub.

19:47 BST

HT: 0-0

HT: Chesterfied 0 v 0 Burton Albion

Not much to report in terms of goalmouth action but the Spireites have approached the game professionally and have looked better defensively.

19:44 BSTUpdated 19:45 BST

40-45 mins

Chesterfield win their first corner of the game, but it comes to nothing, as we head towards half-time.

Down the other end, McKiernan heads over. ‘We’ve had a shot,’ chant the Albion fans.

19:36 BST

35-40 mins

Big chance for Burton to take the lead after Tavares pounces on a sloppy back pass from Daley-Campbell but Boot comes off his line and stops him from rounding him and slotting in. Boot got his team-mate out of jail there.

19:34 BST

30-35 mins

Naylor has been booked for a late sliding challenge on Akoto.

Chauke took the resulting free-kick but he smacked it straight into the wall.

19:30 BST

25-30 mins

Still a tight game. Boot has had nothing to do. If we’re being honest, it’s a tough watch in terms of entertainment.

19:23 BST

20-25 mins

Berry with a good switch of play to Markanday and he chests the ball down and clips it into the path of Naylor. He surges forward but his finish effort with neither a cross or a shot and it goes out of play.

A bit better again, though.

19:19 BST

15-20 mins

Berry has just provided the best moment of the game so far with a jinking run into the box but he couldn’t make the keeper work. But the it gave the home fans something to shout about.

