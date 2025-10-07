Recap: Chesterfield beat Burton Albion in EFL Trophy
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Burton Albion: LIVE UPDATES (7pm)
FT: 1-0
90 mins
Five minutes added. 1-0.
GOAL! 1-0
BONIS!
Markanday slipped in Darcy and his cross from the right was turned in from close-range. Some suggestion it might have been an own goal or Bonis who got the final touch but it was difficult to tell from here.
Attendance
1,229 (127 Burton Albion fans)
Another Blues sub - 72 mins
Gordon is on for Lewis.
70 mins
If we are honest, this game has been a really drab game. It feels like it has been going on forever. And there are still 20 minutes left.
Spireites subs - 62 mins
Grimes, Dobra and Bonis replace Donacien, Berry and Dickson.
55-60 mins
Lewis went down on the far side moments ago and needed treatmen but he is good to go again.
50-55 mins
Berry heads clear off the line from Tavares after Burton threaten from a corner. Berry did well to anticipate that and get that away.
46-55 mins
Akoto has the first shot on target for either side with 50 minutes on the clock. It was from distance and it was a comfortable save for Boot.
Back underway
Stirk has replaced Fleck at half-time. Imagine that was pre-planned. Burton have made a triple sub.
HT: 0-0
40-45 mins
Chesterfield win their first corner of the game, but it comes to nothing, as we head towards half-time.
Down the other end, McKiernan heads over. ‘We’ve had a shot,’ chant the Albion fans.
35-40 mins
Big chance for Burton to take the lead after Tavares pounces on a sloppy back pass from Daley-Campbell but Boot comes off his line and stops him from rounding him and slotting in. Boot got his team-mate out of jail there.
30-35 mins
Naylor has been booked for a late sliding challenge on Akoto.
Chauke took the resulting free-kick but he smacked it straight into the wall.
25-30 mins
Still a tight game. Boot has had nothing to do. If we’re being honest, it’s a tough watch in terms of entertainment.
20-25 mins
Berry with a good switch of play to Markanday and he chests the ball down and clips it into the path of Naylor. He surges forward but his finish effort with neither a cross or a shot and it goes out of play.
A bit better again, though.
15-20 mins
Berry has just provided the best moment of the game so far with a jinking run into the box but he couldn’t make the keeper work. But the it gave the home fans something to shout about.