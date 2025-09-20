Live

Recap: Chesterfield and Bromley share points in four-goal draw

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 20th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2025, 16:55 BST
Chesterfield and Bromley clash at Hayes Lane in League Two this afternoon (3pm).

Stay with us for build-up, team news and updates.

Bromley 2 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

16:54 BST

FT: 2-2

FT: Bromley 2 v 2 Chesterfield

The Spireites were pegged back late on but a draw probably was fair. Town scored with both of their shots on target. Both goals conceded from set-pieces. I think most people would have taken a point before.

16:49 BST

90 mins

Berry goes close with a free-kick from the edge of the box. Just over.

Four minutes added.

16:40 BST

More Town subs - 83 mins

Berry and Dickson replace Darcy and Dobra. Berry’s first appearance since returning to the club.

16:38 BST

Goal for Bromley: 2-2

Looks like an own goal from Dunkley, who heads the ball into his own net from a Pinnock corner.

2-2 on 80 minutes.

16:37 BST

75-80 mins

Markanday and Dobra both have close-range shots blocked. That would have given them some breathing space but it remains 1-2.

16:33 BST

Spireites subs - 75 mins

Tanton, Markanday and Bonis replace Daley-Campbell, Mandeville and Grigg.

Bromley have also made a triple change.

16:27 BST

GOOOAAAALLLLL!!! 1-2

MANDEVILLE!!!

Chesterfield are in front on 67 minUTES, 1-2. Bromley get themselves in a mess at the back. Grigg pounces and then Dobra tees-up Mandeville to score his first goal of the season on his 250th Spireites appearance.

16:21 BST

60-65 mins

Great reaction save from Hemming, who denies Cheek from close-range after Pinnock’s cross from the left took a deflection.

16:16 BST

55-60 mins

Half chance for Chesterfield as Mandeville’s drilled low cross is claimed by Smith.

Down the other end, Krauhaus robs Stirk, advances forward, takes aim, but Dunkley throws his body at it to block behind.

From the corner, Cameron lashed over from close-range after it was played short to Charles who put the ball back in the box from deep.

16:12 BST

50-55 mins

Krauhaus has been booked for dragging back Dobra on halfway.

This game is not living up to previous matches between these two sides in terms of entertainment value so far.

16:08 BST

46-50 mins

Nothing of note to report so far in this half.

It remains 1-1.

16:02 BSTUpdated 16:04 BST

Back underway

Back underway for the second-half.

Bromley had been out a good few minutes before the game restarted so maybe boss Woodman has had a few words to say and sent them out early to start brightly.

The sun is out now at Hayes Lane.

15:47 BST

HT: 1-1

HT: Bromley 1 v 1 Chesterfield

Cheek's opener cancelled was out by Dobra's fourth goal of the season. Cheek's goal was soft and a bit unfortunate, which seems to be a running theme recently. The Spireites had not looked like scoring but the equaliser was well-worked.

15:47 BST

45 mins

One minute added. 1-1.

15:41 BST

GOOOAAALLLLL!!! 1-1

DOBRA!!!

Chesterfield equalise, 1-1. Hemming's long kick is held up by Grigg, who intelligently pulls the ball back to the edge of the box for Dobra, who composes himself before netting.

15:41 BST

35-40 mins

Whiteley took aim from about 25 yards but he dragged it wide after the ball dropped to him in a central area.

15:35 BST

30-35 mins

Naylor has been booked for blocking off Pinnock down the left. He is frustrated with that decision.

Chesterfield could do with some pressure in these last 10 minutes before half-time.

15:31 BST

25-30 mins

Chesterfield have had to defend a Bromley corner and a long throw from Pinnock in the last few minutes.

The Spireites need to increase the tempo and quality in their play.

