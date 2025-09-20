Recap: Chesterfield and Bromley share points in four-goal draw
Stay with us for build-up, team news and updates.
Bromley 2 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
FT: 2-2
FT: Bromley 2 v 2 Chesterfield
The Spireites were pegged back late on but a draw probably was fair. Town scored with both of their shots on target. Both goals conceded from set-pieces. I think most people would have taken a point before.
90 mins
Berry goes close with a free-kick from the edge of the box. Just over.
Four minutes added.
More Town subs - 83 mins
Berry and Dickson replace Darcy and Dobra. Berry’s first appearance since returning to the club.
Goal for Bromley: 2-2
Looks like an own goal from Dunkley, who heads the ball into his own net from a Pinnock corner.
2-2 on 80 minutes.
75-80 mins
Markanday and Dobra both have close-range shots blocked. That would have given them some breathing space but it remains 1-2.
Spireites subs - 75 mins
Tanton, Markanday and Bonis replace Daley-Campbell, Mandeville and Grigg.
Bromley have also made a triple change.
GOOOAAAALLLLL!!! 1-2
60-65 mins
Great reaction save from Hemming, who denies Cheek from close-range after Pinnock’s cross from the left took a deflection.
55-60 mins
Half chance for Chesterfield as Mandeville’s drilled low cross is claimed by Smith.
Down the other end, Krauhaus robs Stirk, advances forward, takes aim, but Dunkley throws his body at it to block behind.
From the corner, Cameron lashed over from close-range after it was played short to Charles who put the ball back in the box from deep.
50-55 mins
Krauhaus has been booked for dragging back Dobra on halfway.
This game is not living up to previous matches between these two sides in terms of entertainment value so far.
46-50 mins
Nothing of note to report so far in this half.
It remains 1-1.
Back underway
Back underway for the second-half.
Bromley had been out a good few minutes before the game restarted so maybe boss Woodman has had a few words to say and sent them out early to start brightly.
The sun is out now at Hayes Lane.
HT: 1-1
45 mins
One minute added. 1-1.
GOOOAAALLLLL!!! 1-1
DOBRA!!!
Chesterfield equalise, 1-1. Hemming's long kick is held up by Grigg, who intelligently pulls the ball back to the edge of the box for Dobra, who composes himself before netting.
35-40 mins
Whiteley took aim from about 25 yards but he dragged it wide after the ball dropped to him in a central area.
30-35 mins
Naylor has been booked for blocking off Pinnock down the left. He is frustrated with that decision.
Chesterfield could do with some pressure in these last 10 minutes before half-time.
25-30 mins
Chesterfield have had to defend a Bromley corner and a long throw from Pinnock in the last few minutes.
The Spireites need to increase the tempo and quality in their play.