Recap: Chesterfied fightback to draw at Aldershot Town
Chesterfield will be hoping to end their current run of four straight defeats when they travel to Aldershot Town tonight (7.45pm).
The Spireites lost to Notts County on Saturday but the performance was much-improved.
Town go into this one fifth in the table, while the hosts are 13th.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide you with all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Aldershot Town v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Aldershot Town 1 v 1 Chesterfield (7.45pm KO)
- Shots 13th; Spireites 5th
- (4-2-3-1) Fitzsimons; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Akinola, Dobra; McCallum. Subs: Williams, Maguire, Oldaker, Colclough, Quigley.
- Spireites make two changes with Sheckleford and McCallum repplacing King and Quigley
FT: Aldershot Town 1 v 1 Chesterfield
The Spireites end a run of four straight defeats. It’s a point on the road. That was a better second-half.