Recap: Chesterfied fightback to draw at Aldershot Town

Chesterfield will be hoping to end their current run of four straight defeats when they travel to Aldershot Town tonight (7.45pm).

By Liam Norcliffe
2 minutes ago
Aldershot Town v Chesterfield - live updates.
The Spireites lost to Notts County on Saturday but the performance was much-improved.

Town go into this one fifth in the table, while the hosts are 13th.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide you with all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Key Events

  • Latest score: Aldershot Town 1 v 1 Chesterfield (7.45pm KO)
  • Shots 13th; Spireites 5th
  • (4-2-3-1) Fitzsimons; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Akinola, Dobra; McCallum. Subs: Williams, Maguire, Oldaker, Colclough, Quigley.
  • Spireites make two changes with Sheckleford and McCallum repplacing King and Quigley
The points are shared

FT: Aldershot Town 1 v 1 Chesterfield

The Spireites end a run of four straight defeats. It’s a point on the road. That was a better second-half.

Final sub

Horton off, Maguire on.

Three minutes added

1-1.

Quigley goes close

He swivels on the edge of the box but his strike just dips over the bar.

80

Still 1-1. All the momentum is with the Blues, though.

Horton shot blocked

All Chesterfield at the moment.

Double Spireites sub - 75 minutes

McCallum and Mandeville off, Colclough and Quigley are on.

Dobra curls wide

From the edge of the box.

Dangerous attack

Horton got in down the left but his low cross was well cut-out.

Half chance for McCallum

But Dobra;s cross from the left was too high for him and the ball just skimmed his head.

1-1 with 17 to go.

ChesterfieldAldershot TownSpireitesNotts County