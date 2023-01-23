Recap: Ash Palmer's first Chesterfield goal seals late win against Altrincham
Chesterfield play in-form Altrincham at the Technique Stadium tonight (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites are fourth, while the Robins, who are unbeaten in 10, are 10th and could climb into the play-offs with a victory this evening.
Both sides had their games called-off at the weekend.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Altrincham: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Altrincham (7.45pm KO)
- Spireites 4th; Alty 10th
- Chesterfield XI (4-2-3-1) Covolan; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Asante, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Williams, Akinola, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, Colclough.
- Paul Cook makes three changes
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Altrincham
Palmer’s first Spireites goal secures a much-needed late win. Up to third. Not really deserved but they found a way.
PALMER!!!
What a time to get your first Spireites goal. Palmer glances in King’s corner with two minutes of normal time to go! 1-0.
Chesterfield are really struggling to create anything here. Too many poor touches, passes and crosses.