Recap: Ash Palmer's first Chesterfield goal seals late win against Altrincham

Chesterfield play in-form Altrincham at the Technique Stadium tonight (7.45pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
3 minutes ago

The Spireites are fourth, while the Robins, who are unbeaten in 10, are 10th and could climb into the play-offs with a victory this evening.

Both sides had their games called-off at the weekend.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Altrincham - live updates.

Chesterfield v Altrincham: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • Latest score: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Altrincham (7.45pm KO)
  • Spireites 4th; Alty 10th
  • Chesterfield XI (4-2-3-1) Covolan; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Asante, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Williams, Akinola, Oldaker, Uchegbulam, Colclough.
  • Paul Cook makes three changes
Get in!

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Altrincham

Palmer’s first Spireites goal secures a much-needed late win. Up to third. Not really deserved but they found a way.

Colvolan claims a late corner

Phew.

Five minutes added

1-0.

Final sub - 90 minutes

Akinola on, Dobra off.

GOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 1-0

PALMER!!!

What a time to get your first Spireites goal. Palmer glances in King’s corner with two minutes of normal time to go! 1-0.

Byrne saves from Banks

Good stop from the away keeper.

Can Town find a winner?

Spireites sub - 79 minutes

Mandeville off, Uchegbulam on.

Struggling to create

Chesterfield are really struggling to create anything here. Too many poor touches, passes and crosses.

15 to go

Can Chesterfield break the deadlock?

Spireites sub - 70 minutes

Colclough is on for his debut against his former side, replacing Quigley. Looks like Asante will go up top.

