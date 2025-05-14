Paul Cook has won four league title as a manager. Picture: Tina Jenner.

There are plenty of reasons why Chesterfield should still believe that they can reach the League Two play-off final.

A two-goal deficit is, without a shadow of a doubt, a big ask, but it is not impossible. They have given themselves a mountain to climb but it is not beyond the realms of possibility. They will need to score first at the Bescot Stadium on Friday and play pretty much a perfect game. Their passing will have to be crisper than the first leg. They will more than likely have to keep a clean sheet. They will have to take their chances. They will need some good fortune.

The Spireites will need a lot to go their way. But they can do it. Why? Well, because they have already done it this season. They have won by three goals or more 10 times, which is the best record in the country. They have won nine times away from home. They won 5-0 at Crewe. They triumphed 3-0 at now champions Doncaster Rovers. They achieved the same scoreline at Newport County. They hit five goals at Morecambe and four at Salford City. They are the second top goalscorers in the league. All this should give them belief that they can produce something special and make it to Wembley.

Fair enough, it won’t be easy. Walsall showed in the first leg that they have a newly-found confidence. They have a solid structure. They are strong and physical. They can defend. They have threats. They have some really good individual players. They missed out on automatic promotion by one point. But if Chesterfield can score first then some cracks could show. The Saddlers got battered 6-2 at home to Fleetwood Town. They got hammered 4-0 by Charlton Athletic on their own turf. They got stuffed 3-1 by Grimsby Town at the Bescot in March. Port Vale netted three times there only last month. Walsall do not need to win on Friday, but their last home victory was in February, which ironically was against the Blues.

The Spireites have Paul Cook, a four time title-winning manager. They have Will Grigg, who has six promotions. They have some chuffing good players and they will have 1,000 passionate and boisterous fans right behind them, as well as everyone else cheering on from home.

Ideally, Town will score first and early. That would make things interesting. How would Walsall’s nerves be then? How would their fans react? But even if Chesterfield don’t make the breakthrough until 20 minutes from the end, that is fine too, they don’t need to be 2-0 up after 10 minutes, as much as that would be great.

Crewe overturned a two-goal deficit against Doncaster Rovers in the second leg last season, Sheffield Wednesday came from four down against Peterborough United two seasons ago. It can be done. Go out swinging. Give them hell. Believe.