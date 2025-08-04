Ryan Colclough.

Ryan Colclough has left Chesterfield after a ‘mutual agreement’ was reached, it has been confirmed.

The winger, who helped the Spireites win the National League title in 2024, departs the Blues after two-and-a-half years. The 30-year-old joined Town from Altrincham in January 2023 for a fee and went on to make 99 appearances, scoring 17 goals.

He was not included in the matchday 18 for the opening day win against Barrow and he is now available on a free transfer.

A club statement, released on Tuesday, read: “Ryan Colclough has left Chesterfield after a mutual agreement was reached with the club to terminate his contract. The player is now free to seek an opportunity elsewhere to secure regular first-team football. The club would like to thank Ryan for his services and wish him all the best for the future.”

As well as Chesterfield and Altrincham, Colclough has also played for Wigan Athletic, Crewe, Scunthorpe United and MK Dons.

Off the field, Colclough will go on trial in April 2026 over an alleged assault which happened in January 2024. Colclough denies the charge.