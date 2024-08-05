Promotion-winning Chesterfield defender on trial at Swindon Town
The 28-year-old played for the Robins in a 1-0 friendly win against Wycombe Wanderers at the County Ground on Saturday.
The full-back is a free agent after being let go by the Blues at the end of last season.
Ironically, if he earns himself a contract at Swindon then he could face Chesterfield this Friday night as the League Two season gets underway at the SMH Group Stadium in front of the Sky Sports cameras.
Judging by the comments online, it sounds like he did well and has given himself a chance of being offered a deal.
In his three years at the Spireites King made more than 100 appearances, provided plenty of goals and assists, and signed off in style by helping the club return to the EFL.
King’s departure left Chesterfield with just one natural right-back on the books in Ryheem Sheckleford but they have since signed Vontae Daley-Campbell, after the former Arsenal youth product impressed on trial.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.