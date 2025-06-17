Dilan Markanday has signed for Chesterfield on a three year deal after impressing on loan last season.

Dilan Markanday has become Chesterfield’s first signing of the summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at the SMH Group Stadium during the first half of the 2024/25 season, has rejoined Spireites on a three-year deal.

“I’m over the moon, really happy. It just feels like coming back home,” Markanday said. “I’m just happy to get over the line and I just want to get back playing football again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m at my happiest when I’m playing football and there’s no better environment than this to really help me do that.”

Markanday netted seven times in 24 games in North Derbyshire before being recalled from his loan spell by Blackburn Rovers in January.

He then moved to League One side Leyton Orient for the remainder of the season and he scored three goals in 17 appearances.

The London-based side made it to the League One play-off final where they narrowly missed out after a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic at Wembley Stadium.