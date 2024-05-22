Chesterfield are looking forward to their first season in League Two for six years and they have already started their business early with three new faces through the door in Kane Drummond, Paddy Madden and Tim Akinola.
Here, we take a look at eight players who are available on a free transfer. Some are more realistic than others, but overall it’s just a bit of fun. Let us know what you think to our suggestions...
1. Chey Dunkley
This would be an ambitious move but the centre-back, 32, has worked under Paul Cook before, who made him his first signing at Wigan Athletic. Dunkley is a big, powerful, aggressive defender, as well as being a leader, which could prove useful when going up a division. He has been offered fresh terms by League One Shrewsbury Town but you wouldn't be surprised if Cook has at least asked the question. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Miguel Freckleton
A familiar face. The 20-year-old has lots of potential and knows the club from his time on loan this season. He would be a good back-up to Jamie Grimes at left centre-back but he could also continue to learn his trade at left-back before he fills out into a dominant centre-half. He reportedly is being chased by Bristol Rovers, Fleetwod Town and Wycombe Wanderers. Apparently has been offered fresh terms by parent club Sheffield United but is weighing up his options. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Rio Adebisi
The 23-year-old left-back got double-figure goal involements this season for League Two play-off finalists Crewe. He has been offered a new contract by the Railwaymen but he is set to become a free agent this summer if he doesn't put pen to paper. However, he reportedly has League One suitors so he may be out of Chesterfield's reach. With Bailey Clements leaving, the Spieites only have one left-back on the books in Branden Horton so it is a position they need to strengthen. Photo: Paul Harding
4. Lee Evans
This would be another ambitious coup but if anyone can pull it off than Cook can. The Spireites boss signed the central midfielder for both Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town so the pair know what each other are about. Photo: Lewis Storey
