3 . Rio Adebisi

The 23-year-old left-back got double-figure goal involements this season for League Two play-off finalists Crewe. He has been offered a new contract by the Railwaymen but he is set to become a free agent this summer if he doesn't put pen to paper. However, he reportedly has League One suitors so he may be out of Chesterfield's reach. With Bailey Clements leaving, the Spieites only have one left-back on the books in Branden Horton so it is a position they need to strengthen. Photo: Paul Harding