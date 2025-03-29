Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael Jacobs came in for lots of deserved praise after scoring the winner for Chesterfield against Barrow.

The midfielder came off the bench on 70 minutes and eight minutes later he netted via a deflection for his first goal of the season to hand the Blues a 1-0 victory.

The experienced pro has been injured and had to be patient for his chance but he took it at Holker Street on Saturday.

Danny Webb said: “Michael has been so professional. He was a massive part of why we got out of the National League. I am sure having not played for months scoring the winner gives him a great sense of satisfaction. He is just a really nice lad. He has had a great career. He wants to impress in every training session and the gaffer felt it was time to involve him and that paid dividends.”

Michael Jacobs scored the winner against Barrow.

It was a tight and uneventful clash in blustery and wet conditions but Jacobs’ winner extended Town’s run to five matches and it keeps their play-off hopes alive.

Webb continued: “It is nice that after those four horrible defeats we are going the other way now and we have got to make sure we finish the season, play-offs or not, to fill every single Spireite with some optimism. If we had lost today it would have put a dent in our play-off ambitions. There is something to play for. The reaction of the fans at the end shows they are not giving up.”

It looked like it was heading for a 0-0 draw until Jacobs’ strike from the edge of the box took a nick and found its way in. Jacobs was one of four changes made with 20 minutes remaining and they paid off.

“Today they brought energy and life,” Webb said of the subs. “It is that stage of the season where players all over the country are getting tired and fatigued. You are relying on the subs to get the job done and see it out and they did that.”

On the performance overall, Webb added: “We would not be overly disappointed with a 0-0 considering how the first-half went and how the conditions were in the second-half,” Webb continued. And that is why it was so important to defend valiantly in the first-half to get in at 0-0 because if we had given Barrow something to hold onto going into the second-half they would have sat a lot deeper. We went for the win, we got a bit of luck for the goal, but if you don’t shoot you don’t score. I thought we were the better team on the whole today.”