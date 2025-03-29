Chesterfield keep play-off hopes alive with ugly win at Barrow - report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield kept their play-off hopes alive with a battling 1-0 win at Barrow.

Substitute Michael Jacobs saw his deflected strike go in on 78 minutes for his first goal of the season and it proved to be the winner in a scrappy clash at Holker Street.

The victory extends the Spireites’ unbeaten run to five matches and it means they are seven points off the play-offs with a game in hand.

This was Town’s first win at Barrow in 60 years and, although it was far from pretty, it means they still have something to play for in the latter stages of the season.

Lewis Gordon in action against Barrow. Picture: Chesterfield FC.

There was one change to the starting line-up from the goalless draw against Harrogate Town as Ryan Colclough replaced the injured Janoi Donacien.

Chesterfield had plenty of the ball in the first-half but they did not lay a glove on the hosts. They did not muster up a shot, never mind one on target. In fairness, the wet and windy conditions made life difficult for the visitors but there were too many misplaced passes and everything was a bit too safe. Most of their possession was in their own half and the home side never looked in danger of being dragged out of shape. They had also given away too many free-kicks in and around their own box but they went unpunished.

As for Barrow, they had the one big chance of the half when Ben Jackson slipped Aaron Pressley in on goal on six minutes but Ryan Boot continued his excellent form with a big save from the one-on-one.

The Bluebirds had another opening when Jackson’s teasing inswinging cross from the right was almost met by Ben Whitfield but it just evaded him.

Overall, it had been a tight half which was lacking in quality, excitement and entertainment.

Early after the break, Boot made a comfortable save at his near post from Tyler Smith.

Jenson Metcalfe had Chesterfield’s first shot just before the hour-mark when he spotted goalkeeper Wyll Stanway off his line but his long-range strike drifted just wide.

Town had had the territory in the second-half but still struggled to create anything of note and Paul Cook had seen enough on 70 minutes and he made a quadruple sub in an attempt to energise the Spireites.

And one of those subs, Jacobs, made an instant impact as his deflected strike with the outside of his foot from the edge of the box went in on 78 minutes.

Barrow threatened late on but Liam Mandeville, who did well for the opener, managed to snuff out the danger from Smith, with the help of Boot, to deny him one-on-one and keep Town in the lead.

In the end, it was an ugly win, but it could prove to be an important one in the race for the play-offs.

Chesterfield: Boot; Mandeville, Palmer, Grimes, Gordon; Metcalfe, Naylor (Jacobs 70); Colclough (Olakigbe, 70), Banks (Fleck, 90), Dobra (Duffy, 70); Pepple (Grigg, 70).

Unused subs: Thompson, Madden.