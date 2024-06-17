Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Will Grigg has recovered from his hamstring injury that ruled him out at the end of last season.

Chesterfield’s 25-goal striker missed the last six games of the campaign, including the title-clincher against Boreham Wood, after injuring his hamstring on Halifax's mud bath of a pitch.

But the forward has put the hard yards in over the summer and is all set for pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I have been working hard over the summer, everything is good,” he said. “I am ready to go. I am not an injured player anymore. It has been a hard summer, not much time off, but it is what I love so I have put in a lot of work to make sure I am ready.”

Will Grigg. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The off-season has allowed the squad time to reflect on a brilliant campaign as they led the club back to the Football League but their attention has now turned towards another fruitful season.

Grigg, who is looking forward to facing his old clubs Walsall and MK Dons, explained: “It was a brilliant season and something we are all proud of but it is important that we see that as a little step towards that end goal. The team goal is we want to be as successful as we can. It is going to be a really tough season. There are some big clubs with some big histories in the division. Personally, I just want to score as many goals as possible.

"The challenges we will face will be completely different and there will probably be a few more low moments throughout the season that we will have to bounce back from just because of the quality of the other teams. It is something to look forward to and something we will no doubt be ready for."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield have made five new signings so far and Grigg pointed out the importance of getting the balance right.

He said: "I have been in groups before who have got promoted and then there have been 10 changes and the whole momentum and camaraderie from the season before just disappears but that is not something the gaffer is going to do. We have built a good squad in the National League to be competitive and take us through the leagues. Of course you need five or six additions to strengthen, any good team that climbs the leagues does that, but we have got such a good group here on and off the pitch who have made such an impact.”

Amongst the new recruits are Paddy Madden and Chey Dunkley, two players Grigg knows for different reasons.

He added: "It is nice to be on the same team as Paddy Madden! We have spent years challenging for the golden boot in League One. We don’t know each other that well but I text him saying it will be nice to be on the same team rather than fighting against each other. There is potential for us to be on the pitch at the same time whether that be as a ‘10' and a ‘9’ or two ‘9s.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously I knew Chey from my Wigan days. He is a great lad. I was actually on a coaching course with him last week so I will take a bit of credit for that signing! He brings so much experience to the group and he will make a massive difference.”